UZ student dupes colleague of $500

News / National

by Staff reporter

A UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe student Tinomudaishe Nyadzo is wanted for reportedly duping his colleague of US$500 in a botched tobacco deal.The learner has not been in contact since June last year and has been evasive prompting, Tichaonashe Mtema to lodge a police report.The matter was reported at Budiriro 2 Police Station under CR 96/12/20, for theft of trust property. The duo who are both students went into a deal which turned out to be a botch. Efforts to get a comment from Tinomudaishe were fruitless as his mobile was not reachable.Police have been trying to engage him but he has not been forthcoming. "I gave him US$500 in June last year after he convinced me that he was into tobacco bales."And I was tempted since he promised that in two weeks' time the money would be returned with interest. "As a student, you know, you want something to sustain you."But sadly, things turned the other way as he kept giving me excuses and days turned into months with nothing coming," narrated Tichaonashe.Added Tichaonashe:"He told me that he had processed the money but his brother had used it and would return it soon. "He advised me that his brother wanted to sell his car so that he would pay me but again nothing materialised they started giving more excuses."His brother started to give me excuses saying he was not given the money by him (Tinomudaishe). "I got frustrated by his actions since he had been promising that he was coming to see me, but nothing materialised."This pushed me to report the case to the police."Since I gave him the money last year, I have not seen him; anga avakutiza tiza, achimboti nhasi ndosvika paden pako but asinga svike," he said.Tichaonashe said Tinomudaishe was afraid of being arrested but he did not want to give Caesar what belongs to him."Police called him and he said he would come before he sent me an audio pleading for an out of police settlement but he never came forward."I am tired of his actions; police had planned to get him whilst at the university but lockdown halted everything since he seems to have changed his line."