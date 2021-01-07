2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

News / National

by Staff reporter

MORE than 2 600 people were arrested countrywide on Saturday for violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations.Among the 2 687 people, 1 274 were arrested for unnecessary movement and 1 002 for not wearing face masks.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said people should consider their lives and avoid transmitting Covid-19 to others."The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm arrests of 2 687 people country wide for violating Covid-19 regulations on Saturday only," said Ass Comm Nyathi."Police arrested 1 002 people for failing to wear face masks, four for alcohol related offenses, 107 for road traffic related offenses, 60 for opening businesses, five for illegal gatherings, 255 for miscellaneous offenses and 1274 for unnecessary movements."We continue to warn those opening bars and selling alcohol at back yards that police will bring the culprits to book."We have also noted with concern that some shoppers are not observing social distancing in supermarkets and market places."We continue to urge people to observe health measures set by government to curb the spread of Covid-19," said Ass Comm Nyathi.Ass Comm Nyathi also warned haulage truck drivers against refusing to produce their Covid-19 certificates, saying doing so was a criminal offence. He urged them to be honest with their status to avoid the spread of Covid-19.