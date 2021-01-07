Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chin'ono, Sikhala remanded further

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
JOURNALIST Hopewell Chin'ono was back in court on Monday after spending the weekend behind bars with his lawyers challenging placement on remand.

Chin'ono appeared before Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube and was represented by Harrison Nkomo, who argued that his arrest was arbitrary and the State failed to place any basis for the arrest and constitutionally, he cannot be convicted on a law that doesn't exist.

Chin'ono is accused of publishing falsehoods by posting that a policeman had struck a baby with a baton while strapped on its mothers back leading to the baby's death, a position which was incorrect and dismissed by the police.

The State, represented by Fari Nyamutowa, insisted that there was basis for placement on remand, arguing that freedom of expression is no absolute and has its limitations at law.

"Freedom of expression is not absolute and has its limitations in Section 61 Sub-Section 5 of the Constitution, the media's role is appreciated for informing the public, but there should be guaranteed protection from harm in that dispensation.

His statement was published and it undermines public confidence in the police. The offense he is facing has not been declared invalid and remains valid under the laws of Zimbabwe," said Nyamutowa.

Chin'ono also made a complaint against prison officers who violated the court's order to have him provided with hot water, blankets and drinking water; violating his human rights.

Magistrate Ncube is expected to make a determination on Chin'ono's application today. Meanwhile, legislator Job Sikhala also appeared in court before regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna and was represented by Jeremiah Bamu.

Sikhala was arrested at Harare Magistrate's Court where he was representing Chin'ono.

Bamu raised a host of complaints against the police on how his client was treated upon arrest, arguing that Sikhala's arrest was callous and motivated by unbridled malice by the police and that they improperly exercised discretion in arresting him thus violating Section 49 of the Constitution "The arrest was callous in that Sikhala's reference is CR389/01/21 and DR 09/01/21 while that of Chin'ono is CR390/01/21 and DR11/01/21 meaning that the report was made before Chin'ono was investigated, hence he is being persecuted for representing Chin'ono.

"Secondly, police having been advised that Chin'ono was in contact with two Covid-19 positive persons, they detained him in the same cell where Chin'ono was detained in without disinfecting it and even office 93 they used for interrogation.

This was callous and police must be ordered to give a detailed report on why they did not observe the Wensbury principles during this Covid-19 period," he said. The matter was also rolled over to today for the State to make a response.

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

2 mins ago | 1 Views

UZ student dupes colleague of $500

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Crops on council land to be slashed

3 mins ago | 2 Views

WATCH: Wetland victims regret

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean appointed first International Bar Association President of African descent

30 mins ago | 97 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability after first auction of the year

3 hrs ago | 627 Views

WATCH: Matemadanda video causes a stir

4 hrs ago | 3942 Views

Mahere says police cells are 'unbearable'

4 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Sikhala lawfully before the courts, says Magistrate Nduna

4 hrs ago | 1025 Views

RBZ has no plans of introducing Z$100 and Z$200 banknotes

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Sikhala challenges arrest

5 hrs ago | 510 Views

Judith Ncube warns vendors, small traders

5 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Government urged to protect nurse aides

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Huge boost for Zimbabwe power generation

5 hrs ago | 892 Views

Twitter's decision to ban Trump is a threat to free speech

6 hrs ago | 503 Views

Uganda retaliates against Facebook blocking some pro-government accounts

6 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mahere remanded in custody to Friday 15 January

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

How the popularity of soccer has added to sports fashion?

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mwonzora to be 'biggest opposition by 2023' - and perpetuate rigged elections, deplorable lack of imagination

6 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zimbabwe regime exposes its tyrannical tendencies in seeking to force South Africa into a dictatorship

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Another MDC leader arrested as fight for 'headlines' hots up - all deserted fight for reforms

6 hrs ago | 696 Views

Khama Billiat suffers fresh setback

11 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Zondo commission threatens Jacob Zuma

11 hrs ago | 1256 Views

A tribute to a dear sister Eunice Chipawe Chingeya

11 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Chamisa made his bed, Zanu-PF says

11 hrs ago | 4815 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to go after 15 land barons

11 hrs ago | 2634 Views

200 exam markers test positive, claims Unions

11 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Govt fumigates public areas

11 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mnangagwa a dictator, fascist, says Sikhala

12 hrs ago | 1879 Views

ANC tired of Zanu-PF antics

12 hrs ago | 2681 Views

UZ suspends examinations

12 hrs ago | 750 Views

MSU suspends face-to-face lectures

12 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zupco implements social distancing on commuter omnibuses

12 hrs ago | 840 Views

Zimbabwe govt must offer free electricity to people

12 hrs ago | 370 Views

Dry spell Knox Mutizwa's confidence

12 hrs ago | 344 Views

150 jobless as Inyathi mine closes

12 hrs ago | 799 Views

Rule of law now a pipe dream, says ZPP

12 hrs ago | 264 Views

Matter of fact!

12 hrs ago | 531 Views

COVID-19 spawns courts backlog

12 hrs ago | 102 Views

Harare pulls out all stops to halt Zimra garnish

12 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mwonzora takes over from Khupe as leader of opposition

12 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Billiat scoffs at second wife reports

12 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Ezinkulu zaseKezi works on two albums

12 hrs ago | 122 Views

Son arrested for brutal Mangwe elderly couple killing

12 hrs ago | 690 Views

Massive flooding hits Gweru areas

12 hrs ago | 476 Views

Ramaphosa closes SA border to general traffic

12 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies Covid-19 fight

12 hrs ago | 210 Views

Another prosecutor under probe

12 hrs ago | 331 Views

Robbers hijack truck laden with cooking oil

12 hrs ago | 551 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days