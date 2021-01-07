Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

COVID-19: Zumbani selling like hotcakes in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SOME enterprising vendors in Bulawayo are now selling Zumbani plant leaves in the streets and in their cars.

The Zumbani plant, which has a strong balsamic citrus-like scent, is widely believed to treat Covid-19 although no confirmed medical assurance has been issued by government medical experts.

Some Covid-19 patients are said to have been healed after inhaling the plant's steam with other users claim it possess anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

Zumbani is also caffeine-free and contains some amounts of vital minerals such as copper, zinc and iron. It contains flavonoids and phenolic compounds which are water-soluble. These compounds possess antioxidant qualities, which are significantly higher than in rooibos tea.

The plant, which grows naturally in bushes, has become a much sought after traditional herb in the country.

NewZimbabwe.com this week spoke to a number of vendors in Bulawayo who reported making a brisk business from the selling the plant.

"I sourced the plant from Matobo where it is abundance mostly in the fields and along river banks. I am charging US$5 for a kg of the Zumbani leaves," one vendor said.

"Since I started, business has been good, but the problem is how to transport the plant to town due to the Covid-19 lockdown."

The vendor, who asked not to be named, was also covertly advertising the product to shoppers coming in and out of a supermarket located in the Bulawayo central business district.

Some traders are also now selling the herb from their cars at shopping centres in both the high and low density suburbs.

"I got the plant at my friend's farm in Nyamandlovu. The plant is in high demand. People steam the herb together with lemon and ginger and then inhale the steam," said Bruce Mabhena who was selling the herb at Paddonhurst shopping centre.

Some people also use Zumbani as tea leaves.

A lot of people in the country are now turning to traditional remedies and medicinal plants in treating Covid-19 patients as there is no scientifically proven treatment for the pandemic in Zimbabwe.

Health Deputy Minister John Mangwiro over the weekend revealed Zimbabwe was preparing to take delivery of Covid-19 vaccines procured under a global ground-breaking initiative led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) known as the Covax.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing a spike in coronavirus infections and deaths, a development which has seen the declaration of the entire country as a Covid-19 hotspot.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

33 mins ago | 73 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

58 mins ago | 335 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

1 hr ago | 78 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

1 hr ago | 84 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

1 hr ago | 324 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

1 hr ago | 58 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Police impound pushcarts

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Academic fraud of satanic proportions exposed in Harare

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Covid-19 allowances for civil servants extended

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in 'abusive relationship'

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Is WWE Beast Mtawarira's next move?

12 hrs ago | 1538 Views

David Chapfika and the Jatropha years, a memoir

12 hrs ago | 1728 Views

President E.D engage your political nemesis

12 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa scuffle (is there a Zanu-PF hand)

12 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Chin'ono, Sikhala remanded further

12 hrs ago | 716 Views

2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

12 hrs ago | 1297 Views

UZ student dupes colleague of $500

12 hrs ago | 868 Views

Crops on council land to be slashed

12 hrs ago | 518 Views

WATCH: Wetland victims regret

13 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimbabwean appointed first International Bar Association President of African descent

13 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability after first auction of the year

15 hrs ago | 1304 Views

WATCH: Matemadanda video causes a stir

17 hrs ago | 7451 Views

Mahere says police cells are 'unbearable'

17 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Sikhala lawfully before the courts, says Magistrate Nduna

17 hrs ago | 1465 Views

RBZ has no plans of introducing Z$100 and Z$200 banknotes

17 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Sikhala challenges arrest

17 hrs ago | 682 Views

Judith Ncube warns vendors, small traders

17 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Government urged to protect nurse aides

17 hrs ago | 443 Views

Huge boost for Zimbabwe power generation

17 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Twitter's decision to ban Trump is a threat to free speech

18 hrs ago | 675 Views

Uganda retaliates against Facebook blocking some pro-government accounts

19 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mahere remanded in custody to Friday 15 January

19 hrs ago | 672 Views

How the popularity of soccer has added to sports fashion?

19 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mwonzora to be 'biggest opposition by 2023' - and perpetuate rigged elections, deplorable lack of imagination

19 hrs ago | 1034 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days