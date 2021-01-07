Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Academic fraud of satanic proportions exposed in Harare

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former top manager at the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE), Florence Chimbumu, who was exposed recently for using fake certificates when only a single Ordinary Level pass could be certified, has been stripped of a Politics and Public Administration degree conferred to her by a local university in 2019.

Chimbumu (62), according to the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec), only passed a single O-Level subject, but produced a forged certificate showing she had five passes for the purposes of getting the job.

The Higher Examinations Council (Hexco) also dismissed her two diplomas in Accounts and Secretarial Studies as well as a Higher National Diploma in Office Management as fraudulent.

Hexco said the diplomas appeared genuine, but they could not be traced to any college in Zimbabwe.

The qualifications in question could neither be found on mark sheets, award lists nor master files at Hexco. Recently, Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) withdrew the Politics and Administration degree conferred to Chimbumu upon discovering she had misrepresented information.

"Great Zimbabwe University hereby notifies its valued stakeholders that an award of a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree (Politics and Public Administration) conferred to Mrs Florence Chioneso Chimbumu of Number 1305 Donnybrook, Greendale, Harare, has been withdrawn.

"The degree was awarded to Mrs Chimbumu in June 2019 and has been recalled after establishing that she grossly misrepresented information to the university, which amounts to a gross academic offence," reads a notice dated January 6 2021.

On the strength of the questionable documents, Mrs Chimbumu lived large, enjoying luxurious perks at the country's quality regulator of degree and diploma programmes. After landing the top managerial post in January last year, Mrs Chimbunu enjoyed the luxury of a private security guard, an all-terrain Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle, school fees and international holiday allowances.

This lifestyle was cut short after Zimche discovered she was using fake academic and tertiary qualifications. Mrs Chimbunu's contract of employment shows that she was entitled to a five-day international holiday and daily allowance for two people annually, payment of school fees for three children, 340 litres of fuel monthly, a land-line telephone and wi-fi allowance, professional association allowance and dressing allowance. Zimche would also pay tertiary fees for Chimbunu, her spouse and three children.

She was also entitled to a domestic worker's allowance and a monthly retention allowance, entertainment allowance, medical aid cover for spouse and four dependants, cellphone and housing allowances.

Chimbunu had been enjoying the benefits for the first nine months of 2020 after her promotion in January to a top manager, having originally started as a receptionist. She reportedly produced fake certificates indicating she had five O-Level passes plus tertiary qualifications. She ran out of luck when a human resources audit checked up.

The embarrassed education quality regulator and Mrs Chimbumu have now parted company, although it is unknown if she resigned or was fired. This was after Zimche found via Zimsec and Hexco that she had submitted fake qualifications. She was caught after a Zimche internal audit, a check normally done by human resources officers before one is hired.

Chimbumu has since been arrested for fraud and forgery and she now awaits trial. She was promoted under a restructuring initiated by the new chief executive, Professor Kuzvinetsa Dzvimbo.

The recent restructuring saw the recruitment of 11 new managers, creating a management-rich organisation.

The new positions included two chief directors, directors of finance, audit, administration, information and communications technology (ICT) and chief operations officer, the post held by Chimbunu, among other positions, in addition to the other managers already in employ.

The new appointees assumed duty on January 6, 2020, after being selected in interviews conducted in November 2019.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

34 mins ago | 79 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

59 mins ago | 356 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

1 hr ago | 89 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

1 hr ago | 332 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

1 hr ago | 62 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Police impound pushcarts

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Covid-19 allowances for civil servants extended

1 hr ago | 71 Views

COVID-19: Zumbani selling like hotcakes in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in 'abusive relationship'

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Is WWE Beast Mtawarira's next move?

12 hrs ago | 1539 Views

David Chapfika and the Jatropha years, a memoir

12 hrs ago | 1732 Views

President E.D engage your political nemesis

12 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa scuffle (is there a Zanu-PF hand)

12 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Chin'ono, Sikhala remanded further

12 hrs ago | 716 Views

2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

12 hrs ago | 1299 Views

UZ student dupes colleague of $500

13 hrs ago | 870 Views

Crops on council land to be slashed

13 hrs ago | 519 Views

WATCH: Wetland victims regret

13 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimbabwean appointed first International Bar Association President of African descent

13 hrs ago | 876 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability after first auction of the year

15 hrs ago | 1305 Views

WATCH: Matemadanda video causes a stir

17 hrs ago | 7461 Views

Mahere says police cells are 'unbearable'

17 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Sikhala lawfully before the courts, says Magistrate Nduna

17 hrs ago | 1465 Views

RBZ has no plans of introducing Z$100 and Z$200 banknotes

17 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Sikhala challenges arrest

17 hrs ago | 683 Views

Judith Ncube warns vendors, small traders

17 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Government urged to protect nurse aides

17 hrs ago | 443 Views

Huge boost for Zimbabwe power generation

17 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Twitter's decision to ban Trump is a threat to free speech

18 hrs ago | 675 Views

Uganda retaliates against Facebook blocking some pro-government accounts

19 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mahere remanded in custody to Friday 15 January

19 hrs ago | 672 Views

How the popularity of soccer has added to sports fashion?

19 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mwonzora to be 'biggest opposition by 2023' - and perpetuate rigged elections, deplorable lack of imagination

19 hrs ago | 1035 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days