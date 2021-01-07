BCC to take action on illegal cropping

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council has said it will destroy, without compensation, crops grown in unauthorised places.In a statement, Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the practice is against the Protection of Lands and Natural Resources By-Laws Section 13 (1).He said the piece of legislation states that no one is allowed to cultivate within 30 metres of the verge of any spring vleis, sponge, marsh, swamp or reed bed or within 30 metres of a high flood level of any body, artificially conserved water or within 10 meters along a road verge."If the above rules or statements are not followed cultivators are at risk of having their crops destroyed and in terms of Section 10(4) of the By-Laws, no compensation shall be paid by the council in respect of any crops destroyed."Mr Dube added that residents must desist from illegal cultivation to avoid disappointment.Meanwhile, the town clerk has assured residents that refuse collection will continue in all suburbs despite fuel challenges that have seen some areas go for weeks without the service.Council has not been collecting refuse in some areas and residents fear the delay may expose them to Covid-19. Affected areas include Hillside, Waterford, Highmount, Harrisvale, Famona, Selborne Park (North), Riverside, Sunninghill, Manningdale, Ingutsheni Hospital, Richmond, Trenance, Sauerstown and heavy industries."They have been experiencing fuel shortages and they are working on it to make sure that this coming week every area that was affected should expect garbage collection," Mr Dube said.He urged the public to remain calm and patient as council is likely to collect refuse a day after stipulated times.