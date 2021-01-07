Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council has said it will destroy, without compensation, crops grown in unauthorised places.

In a statement, Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the practice is against the Protection of Lands and Natural Resources By-Laws Section 13 (1).

He said the piece of legislation states that no one is allowed to cultivate within 30 metres of the verge of any spring vleis, sponge, marsh, swamp or reed bed or within 30 metres of a high flood level of any body, artificially conserved water or within 10 meters along a road verge.

"If the above rules or statements are not followed cultivators are at risk of having their crops destroyed and in terms of Section 10(4) of the By-Laws, no compensation shall be paid by the council in respect of any crops destroyed."

Mr Dube added that residents must desist from illegal cultivation to avoid disappointment.

Meanwhile, the town clerk has assured residents that refuse collection will continue in all suburbs despite fuel challenges that have seen some areas go for weeks without the service.

Council has not been collecting refuse in some areas and residents fear the delay may expose them to Covid-19. Affected areas include Hillside, Waterford, Highmount, Harrisvale, Famona, Selborne Park (North), Riverside, Sunninghill, Manningdale, Ingutsheni Hospital, Richmond, Trenance, Sauerstown and heavy industries.

"They have been experiencing fuel shortages and they are working on it to make sure that this coming week every area that was affected should expect garbage collection," Mr Dube said.

He urged the public to remain calm and patient as council is likely to collect refuse a day after stipulated times.



Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID herd immunity will not happen in 2021, says WHO

2 mins ago | 4 Views

DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Govt told to shut land borders

3 mins ago | 5 Views

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

37 mins ago | 87 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

1 hr ago | 383 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

1 hr ago | 387 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

1 hr ago | 88 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

1 hr ago | 94 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Police impound pushcarts

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Academic fraud of satanic proportions exposed in Harare

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Covid-19 allowances for civil servants extended

1 hr ago | 78 Views

COVID-19: Zumbani selling like hotcakes in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in 'abusive relationship'

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Is WWE Beast Mtawarira's next move?

12 hrs ago | 1542 Views

David Chapfika and the Jatropha years, a memoir

12 hrs ago | 1735 Views

President E.D engage your political nemesis

12 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa scuffle (is there a Zanu-PF hand)

12 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Chin'ono, Sikhala remanded further

13 hrs ago | 720 Views

2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

13 hrs ago | 1301 Views

UZ student dupes colleague of $500

13 hrs ago | 871 Views

Crops on council land to be slashed

13 hrs ago | 521 Views

WATCH: Wetland victims regret

13 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zimbabwean appointed first International Bar Association President of African descent

13 hrs ago | 877 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability after first auction of the year

15 hrs ago | 1309 Views

WATCH: Matemadanda video causes a stir

17 hrs ago | 7472 Views

Mahere says police cells are 'unbearable'

17 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Sikhala lawfully before the courts, says Magistrate Nduna

17 hrs ago | 1465 Views

RBZ has no plans of introducing Z$100 and Z$200 banknotes

17 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Sikhala challenges arrest

17 hrs ago | 683 Views

Judith Ncube warns vendors, small traders

17 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Government urged to protect nurse aides

17 hrs ago | 443 Views

Huge boost for Zimbabwe power generation

18 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Twitter's decision to ban Trump is a threat to free speech

18 hrs ago | 675 Views

Uganda retaliates against Facebook blocking some pro-government accounts

19 hrs ago | 768 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days