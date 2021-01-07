Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

A 43-YEAR-OLD Mashonaland East man is battling for life at Marondera Provincial Hospital after petrol was poured on him before being set ablaze by his ex-girlfriend following a misunderstanding over the contents of a peace order.

Paddington Chinyoka of Chibanda village sustained serious burns and is in a critical condition while his ex-girlfriend Margaret Muranduri (29) was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the incident and urged the public to desist from violence.

"Violence is unacceptable and never should it be used as a tool to settle disputes. People should learn to find amicable ways to solve any misunderstandings," he said.

On December 29, Muranduri reportedly called Chinyoka to come to her place and collect a copy of a peace order. Upon arrival, at around 11pm, Chinyoka allegedly turned violent accusing his ex-girlfriend of being harsh towards him because of seeking a peace order against him.

He allegedly threatened to burn the accused person using a gas cylinder which was in her room. The two reportedly fought after the complainant attempted to open the gas cylinder with the intention to burn the accused person.

During the scuffle, the accused person allegedly picked up a container with petrol, splashed the contents on Chinyoka and set the complainant on fire. Chinyoka was rescued by a neighbour who put out the fire before rushing him to Marondera Provincial Hospital. The matter was reported to police, leading to Muranduri's arrest.

Most Popular In 7 Days