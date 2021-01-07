Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

News / National

by Staff reporter

A GURUVE man, who went berserk and broke his wife's arms over infidelity, was sentenced to two years in prison by magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday.Blessmore Mudiro (27) of stand number 149, Guruve pleaded guilty to the charge.Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that on December 18 last year, the convict had a misunderstanding with his wife over a text message which he saw in her mobile phone.In a fit of rage, Mudiro assaulted his wife with open hands and booted feet.The wife sustained a fracture on the ribs, swollen face and broken arms.In mitigation, Mudiro said he was a family man and committed the crime in rage."Your worship, I did commit this crime out of anger. May the court spare me a jail sentence," he lamented.But the prosecutor said he was a repeat offender who was not showing any remorse over his actions and thus he deserved to be jailed."Your worship, the convict is not a first offender and showed no signs of reforming, hence he does not fit to be in the community. A jail sentence will do justice to this matter," Charewa said.