Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mahere protests jail conditions

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere will remain behind bars until Friday after a Harare magistrate deferred his ruling on the politician's application against placement on remand.

The outspoken lawyer was arrested on Monday and charged with peddling falsehoods after tweeting that a police officer had fatally struck a nine-month-old baby with a baton in Harare following a viral video that showed the enraged mother manhandling the uniformed officer.

MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono are also in custody on similar charges.

Prosecutors argue the baby in question is alive, and are separately charging the trio with "communicating false statements prejudicial to the State or alternatively undermining public confidence in law enforcement agency."

But Mahere, like Sikhala and Chin'ono, challenged her incarceration when she appeared before Harare magistrate Trynos Utahwashe saying the statute under which she is charged – Section 31 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act – was struck down by the Constitutional Court years back.

However, prosecutor Charles Muchemwa countered that the law is still operational and that the MDC Alliance spokesperson had committed a valid offense.

"The accused is being properly charged under the Act as the law has not been expunged under the new Constitution," Muchemwa told the court.

"The accused person is properly before the court and the charges preferred against her still stand in terms of the law of this country."

The magistrate deferred his ruling to Friday and ordered the State to investigate complaints by Mahere that she had been subjected to degrading treatment while in custody, and potentially exposed to Covid-19.

"There were no temperature checks or sanitisers at the police entrance," Mahere complained through her lawyer David Drury.

"No social distancing is practiced in the waiting area or holding cells. No masks are available in the cells and cellmates had old masks."

She also protested about police not providing female inmates with sanitary ware.

"The toilet was a pit latrine surrounded by a puddle of urine. There is no separation between the beds and toilet walls as well as privacy during menstruation.

"A pungent smell exists because of lack of aeration. The cell blocks are small and seven inmates were crowded in each room. You have to walk barefooted and women take off their undergarments," Mahere complained.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

8 more arrested in US$2.5 million heist

5 mins ago | 9 Views

COVID herd immunity will not happen in 2021, says WHO

8 mins ago | 8 Views

DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Govt told to shut land borders

9 mins ago | 10 Views

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

43 mins ago | 106 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

1 hr ago | 431 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

1 hr ago | 428 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

1 hr ago | 94 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

1 hr ago | 112 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

1 hr ago | 73 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Police impound pushcarts

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Academic fraud of satanic proportions exposed in Harare

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Covid-19 allowances for civil servants extended

1 hr ago | 81 Views

COVID-19: Zumbani selling like hotcakes in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in 'abusive relationship'

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Is WWE Beast Mtawarira's next move?

12 hrs ago | 1553 Views

David Chapfika and the Jatropha years, a memoir

12 hrs ago | 1745 Views

President E.D engage your political nemesis

12 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa scuffle (is there a Zanu-PF hand)

12 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Chin'ono, Sikhala remanded further

13 hrs ago | 724 Views

2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

13 hrs ago | 1303 Views

UZ student dupes colleague of $500

13 hrs ago | 873 Views

Crops on council land to be slashed

13 hrs ago | 523 Views

WATCH: Wetland victims regret

13 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabwean appointed first International Bar Association President of African descent

13 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability after first auction of the year

15 hrs ago | 1310 Views

WATCH: Matemadanda video causes a stir

17 hrs ago | 7488 Views

Mahere says police cells are 'unbearable'

17 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Sikhala lawfully before the courts, says Magistrate Nduna

17 hrs ago | 1466 Views

RBZ has no plans of introducing Z$100 and Z$200 banknotes

17 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Sikhala challenges arrest

18 hrs ago | 683 Views

Judith Ncube warns vendors, small traders

18 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Government urged to protect nurse aides

18 hrs ago | 446 Views

Huge boost for Zimbabwe power generation

18 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Twitter's decision to ban Trump is a threat to free speech

18 hrs ago | 676 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days