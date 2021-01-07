Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Gweru district development co-ordinator's office has started moves to identify people affected by recent flash floods that hit parts of the city following incessant rains that continue to pound the Midlands capital.In the past few days, there have been flooding in most low-lying areas in Mkoba, Nashville, Athlone, Riverside and Ascot suburbs with residents reporting damaged property and loss of food reserves to the floods.Gweru assistant district development co-ordinator Tarisai Mudadigwa yesterday called on councillors to indentify affected families so that they could be assisted."If there are people who are affected by the floods who might need to be evacuated, let me know," he said in a message to councillors."The Senga Training Centre will accommodate them and their belongings will be kept at our halls. Ascot, Mtapa, Woodlands, Nashville and other areas affected, please councillors may you find out as a matter of urgency."This week, mayor Josiah Makombe and Gweru urban legislator Brian Dube (MDC Alliance) could be seen on the ground assisting affected families in some suburbs whose houses had flooded to knee level.Over the years, residents have blamed council for a poor drainage system which has seen recurrent flash floods in the city centre and residential areas.Although Makombe said council was doing its best to clear blocked storm drains, he, however, accused previous councils of allocating residential and commercial stands on wetlands and waterways.The flash floods followed a tragic incident where a vehicle with six occupants was swept away at the Gweru River bridge along the Gweru-Matobo Road.As of yesterday, only two bodies had been retrieved with the search for the remaining four still in progress.