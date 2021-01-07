Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Gweru district development co-ordinator's office has started moves to identify people affected by recent flash floods that hit parts of the city following incessant rains that continue to pound the Midlands capital.

In the past few days, there have been flooding in most low-lying areas in Mkoba, Nashville, Athlone, Riverside and Ascot suburbs with residents reporting damaged property and loss of food reserves to the floods.

Gweru assistant district development co-ordinator Tarisai Mudadigwa yesterday called on councillors to indentify affected families so that they could be assisted.

"If there are people who are affected by the floods who might need to be evacuated, let me know," he said in a message to councillors.

"The Senga Training Centre will accommodate them and their belongings will be kept at our halls. Ascot, Mtapa, Woodlands, Nashville and other areas affected, please councillors may you find out as a matter of urgency."

This week, mayor Josiah Makombe and Gweru urban legislator Brian Dube (MDC Alliance) could be seen on the ground assisting affected families in some suburbs whose houses had flooded to knee level.

Over the years, residents have blamed council for a poor drainage system which has seen recurrent flash floods in the city centre and residential areas.

Although Makombe said council was doing its best to clear blocked storm drains, he, however, accused previous councils of allocating residential and commercial stands on wetlands and waterways.

The flash floods followed a tragic incident where a vehicle with six occupants was swept away at the Gweru River bridge along the Gweru-Matobo Road.

As of yesterday, only two bodies had been retrieved with the search for the remaining four still in progress.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

8 more arrested in US$2.5 million heist

5 mins ago | 9 Views

COVID herd immunity will not happen in 2021, says WHO

8 mins ago | 8 Views

DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Govt told to shut land borders

9 mins ago | 10 Views

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

43 mins ago | 106 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

1 hr ago | 431 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

1 hr ago | 428 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

1 hr ago | 94 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

1 hr ago | 112 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

1 hr ago | 73 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Police impound pushcarts

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Academic fraud of satanic proportions exposed in Harare

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Covid-19 allowances for civil servants extended

1 hr ago | 81 Views

COVID-19: Zumbani selling like hotcakes in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in 'abusive relationship'

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Is WWE Beast Mtawarira's next move?

12 hrs ago | 1553 Views

David Chapfika and the Jatropha years, a memoir

12 hrs ago | 1745 Views

President E.D engage your political nemesis

12 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa scuffle (is there a Zanu-PF hand)

12 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Chin'ono, Sikhala remanded further

13 hrs ago | 724 Views

2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

13 hrs ago | 1303 Views

UZ student dupes colleague of $500

13 hrs ago | 873 Views

Crops on council land to be slashed

13 hrs ago | 523 Views

WATCH: Wetland victims regret

13 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabwean appointed first International Bar Association President of African descent

13 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability after first auction of the year

15 hrs ago | 1310 Views

WATCH: Matemadanda video causes a stir

17 hrs ago | 7488 Views

Mahere says police cells are 'unbearable'

17 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Sikhala lawfully before the courts, says Magistrate Nduna

17 hrs ago | 1466 Views

RBZ has no plans of introducing Z$100 and Z$200 banknotes

17 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Sikhala challenges arrest

18 hrs ago | 683 Views

Judith Ncube warns vendors, small traders

18 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Government urged to protect nurse aides

18 hrs ago | 446 Views

Huge boost for Zimbabwe power generation

18 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Twitter's decision to ban Trump is a threat to free speech

18 hrs ago | 676 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days