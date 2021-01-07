Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Guruve man who went berserk and broke his wife's arms over an infidelity cellphone message was sentenced to 2 years in prison by Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday.Blessmore Mudiro (27) of Stand number 149Guruve pleaded guilty to the charge.Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that on December 18 last year the convict had a misunderstanding with his wife over a cellphone infidelity message which he saw in her mobile phone.In a fit of rage he started assaulting his wife with open hands and boots.The wife sustained painful ribs,headaches, swollen face and broken arms.In mitigation Mudiro said he was a family man and committed the crime in rage."Your worship l did commit this crime out of anger may the court spare me a jail sentence,"he lamented.But the prosecutor said he was not a first offender hence he was not fit to be in the community."Your worship the convict is not a first offender and showed no signs of reforming hence he does not fit to be in the community a jail sentence will do justice to this matter," Charewa said.