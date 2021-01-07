Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A Guruve man who went berserk and broke his wife's arms over an infidelity cellphone message was sentenced to 2 years in prison by Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday.

Blessmore Mudiro (27) of Stand number 149Guruve pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that on December 18 last year the convict had a misunderstanding with his wife over a cellphone infidelity message which he saw in her mobile phone.

In a fit of rage he started assaulting his wife with open hands and boots.

The wife sustained painful ribs,headaches, swollen face and broken arms.

In mitigation Mudiro said he was a family man and committed the crime in rage.

"Your worship l did commit this crime out of anger may the court spare me a jail sentence,"he lamented.

But the prosecutor said he was not a first offender hence he was not fit to be in the community.

"Your worship the convict is not a first offender and showed no signs of reforming hence he does not fit to be in the community a jail sentence will do justice to this matter," Charewa said.

Source - Guruve man

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

8 more arrested in US$2.5 million heist

16 mins ago | 79 Views

COVID herd immunity will not happen in 2021, says WHO

19 mins ago | 29 Views

DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

20 mins ago | 35 Views

Govt told to shut land borders

20 mins ago | 44 Views

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

54 mins ago | 142 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

1 hr ago | 426 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

1 hr ago | 516 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

1 hr ago | 121 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

1 hr ago | 130 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

1 hr ago | 508 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Police impound pushcarts

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Academic fraud of satanic proportions exposed in Harare

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Covid-19 allowances for civil servants extended

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

COVID-19: Zumbani selling like hotcakes in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in 'abusive relationship'

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Is WWE Beast Mtawarira's next move?

12 hrs ago | 1569 Views

David Chapfika and the Jatropha years, a memoir

12 hrs ago | 1761 Views

President E.D engage your political nemesis

12 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa scuffle (is there a Zanu-PF hand)

12 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Chin'ono, Sikhala remanded further

13 hrs ago | 732 Views

2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

13 hrs ago | 1314 Views

UZ student dupes colleague of $500

13 hrs ago | 879 Views

Crops on council land to be slashed

13 hrs ago | 525 Views

WATCH: Wetland victims regret

13 hrs ago | 730 Views

Zimbabwean appointed first International Bar Association President of African descent

13 hrs ago | 882 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability after first auction of the year

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views

WATCH: Matemadanda video causes a stir

17 hrs ago | 7520 Views

Mahere says police cells are 'unbearable'

17 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Sikhala lawfully before the courts, says Magistrate Nduna

17 hrs ago | 1468 Views

RBZ has no plans of introducing Z$100 and Z$200 banknotes

17 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Sikhala challenges arrest

18 hrs ago | 684 Views

Judith Ncube warns vendors, small traders

18 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Government urged to protect nurse aides

18 hrs ago | 448 Views

Huge boost for Zimbabwe power generation

18 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Twitter's decision to ban Trump is a threat to free speech

19 hrs ago | 676 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days