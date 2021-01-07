Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

8 more arrested in US$2.5 million heist

by Staff reporter
58 secs ago | Views
Police detectives escort the US$2.7million Harare-Chirundu Road robbery suspects into the Harare Magistrates Courts yesterday. - Picture: Lee Maidza
EIGHT more suspected armed robbers have been arrested in connection with the US $2,5 million heist which occurred along the Harare-Chinhoyi Road Wednesday last week.

This brings to 11, the number of suspects arrested so far in connection with the case.

Last week, four armed robbers made off with US$2,5 million and $40 000 in dramatic fashion after they had reportedly been offered a lift by a security company's cash-in-transit vehicle.

The spellbinding incident, which saw three suspects being arrested and assisting police with investigations, occurred around 2pm near Gwebi River Bridge.

The cash-in-transit team, which was travelling in a Toyota Hilux, picked up six male passengers at Westgate and Inkomo Barracks Turn-off. The money was stashed in seven cash boxes.

Sources close to the investigations said the eight suspects were arrested between Saturday and yesterday.

Of the eight, two soldiers were arrested in Battlefields, Kadoma while four suspects were arrested in Harare.

The seventh suspect was picked up in Murambinda while the eighth suspect was arrested at Goromonzi tollgate on the Harare-Mutare Road.

The eight are expected to appear in court this morning as investigations continue.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID herd immunity will not happen in 2021, says WHO

4 mins ago | 4 Views

DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Govt told to shut land borders

5 mins ago | 7 Views

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

39 mins ago | 93 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

1 hr ago | 401 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

1 hr ago | 398 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

1 hr ago | 101 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

1 hr ago | 384 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

1 hr ago | 71 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Police impound pushcarts

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Academic fraud of satanic proportions exposed in Harare

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Covid-19 allowances for civil servants extended

1 hr ago | 79 Views

COVID-19: Zumbani selling like hotcakes in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in 'abusive relationship'

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Is WWE Beast Mtawarira's next move?

12 hrs ago | 1546 Views

David Chapfika and the Jatropha years, a memoir

12 hrs ago | 1738 Views

President E.D engage your political nemesis

12 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa scuffle (is there a Zanu-PF hand)

12 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Chin'ono, Sikhala remanded further

13 hrs ago | 722 Views

2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

13 hrs ago | 1302 Views

UZ student dupes colleague of $500

13 hrs ago | 872 Views

Crops on council land to be slashed

13 hrs ago | 522 Views

WATCH: Wetland victims regret

13 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwean appointed first International Bar Association President of African descent

13 hrs ago | 877 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability after first auction of the year

15 hrs ago | 1309 Views

WATCH: Matemadanda video causes a stir

17 hrs ago | 7476 Views

Mahere says police cells are 'unbearable'

17 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Sikhala lawfully before the courts, says Magistrate Nduna

17 hrs ago | 1465 Views

RBZ has no plans of introducing Z$100 and Z$200 banknotes

17 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Sikhala challenges arrest

17 hrs ago | 683 Views

Judith Ncube warns vendors, small traders

18 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Government urged to protect nurse aides

18 hrs ago | 443 Views

Huge boost for Zimbabwe power generation

18 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Twitter's decision to ban Trump is a threat to free speech

18 hrs ago | 675 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days