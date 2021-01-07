8 more arrested in US$2.5 million heist

News / National

by Staff reporter

EIGHT more suspected armed robbers have been arrested in connection with the US $2,5 million heist which occurred along the Harare-Chinhoyi Road Wednesday last week.This brings to 11, the number of suspects arrested so far in connection with the case.Last week, four armed robbers made off with US$2,5 million and $40 000 in dramatic fashion after they had reportedly been offered a lift by a security company's cash-in-transit vehicle.The spellbinding incident, which saw three suspects being arrested and assisting police with investigations, occurred around 2pm near Gwebi River Bridge.The cash-in-transit team, which was travelling in a Toyota Hilux, picked up six male passengers at Westgate and Inkomo Barracks Turn-off. The money was stashed in seven cash boxes.Sources close to the investigations said the eight suspects were arrested between Saturday and yesterday.Of the eight, two soldiers were arrested in Battlefields, Kadoma while four suspects were arrested in Harare.The seventh suspect was picked up in Murambinda while the eighth suspect was arrested at Goromonzi tollgate on the Harare-Mutare Road.The eight are expected to appear in court this morning as investigations continue.