Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa begs Twitter to ban Museveni

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa has pleaded with Twitter to ban Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni from its platform.

Twitter permanently suspended US President Donald Trump from the microblogging platform on Friday, citing a "risk of further incitement of violence" in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of the outgoing president. However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel considers Trump's eviction from Twitter by the company "problematic," her spokesman said on Monday.

Said Chamisa, "Mr  @jack and @twitter as an African leader in opposition in a country where human rights are undermined,I stand in solidarity with @HEBobiWine & the people of Uganda.Dictators must not enjoy what they deny others. I call on you to ban @KagutaMuseveni from twitter #BanMuseveni."



Museveni banned Facebook and other social media platforms Tuesday as the country prepares to hold presidential elections this week.

Addressing the nation in Kampala, Museveni accused Facebook of being arrogant.

A few days ago, Facebook closed the accounts of two Museveni supporters locally known as Bajjo and Full Figure over what it called misuses of their accounts.

Due to the closures, the government is punishing Facebook by closing it in the country, Museveni said earlier.

The closing of his supporters' accounts did not go well with Museveni, especially after Uganda failed in its efforts a few weeks ago to make Facebook close some accounts that the state deemed dangerous to the county's security.

He criticized Facebook for being against the government to the extent of closing some of its accounts and said Facebook has no right to say who is good and who is bad in Uganda

"Facebook decided to block NRM message centers," Museveni said in his speech, referring to the ruling National Resistance Movement.

"Why would anyone do that? I told my people to close it. If it is to operate in Uganda, it should be used equitably."

He said that closing Facebook and other social media platforms is unfortunate but unavoidable. He however apologized to Ugandans who are affected by the closures.

Uganda is scheduled to hold elections Thursday. Social media was also closed down when the country went to the polls in 2016, to the disappointment of users.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe Era

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Food sovereignty in Zimbabwe is a human rights issue

20 mins ago | 15 Views

Exactly just how does Zimbabwe's ZANU PF expect South Africa to 'rein in' SABC's Mokoena - the Hopewell Chin'ono way?

24 mins ago | 39 Views

YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump's channel

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

8 more arrested in US$2.5 million heist

3 hrs ago | 2789 Views

COVID herd immunity will not happen in 2021, says WHO

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

3 hrs ago | 904 Views

Govt told to shut land borders

3 hrs ago | 988 Views

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

4 hrs ago | 803 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

4 hrs ago | 1830 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

4 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

5 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

5 hrs ago | 710 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

5 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

5 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

5 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

5 hrs ago | 851 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

5 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Police impound pushcarts

5 hrs ago | 290 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Academic fraud of satanic proportions exposed in Harare

5 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Covid-19 allowances for civil servants extended

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

COVID-19: Zumbani selling like hotcakes in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 678 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in 'abusive relationship'

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Is WWE Beast Mtawarira's next move?

15 hrs ago | 1739 Views

David Chapfika and the Jatropha years, a memoir

15 hrs ago | 1928 Views

President E.D engage your political nemesis

15 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa scuffle (is there a Zanu-PF hand)

15 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Chin'ono, Sikhala remanded further

16 hrs ago | 805 Views

2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

16 hrs ago | 1379 Views

UZ student dupes colleague of $500

16 hrs ago | 966 Views

Crops on council land to be slashed

16 hrs ago | 566 Views

WATCH: Wetland victims regret

16 hrs ago | 826 Views

Zimbabwean appointed first International Bar Association President of African descent

16 hrs ago | 950 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability after first auction of the year

19 hrs ago | 1427 Views

WATCH: Matemadanda video causes a stir

20 hrs ago | 8045 Views

Mahere says police cells are 'unbearable'

20 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Sikhala lawfully before the courts, says Magistrate Nduna

20 hrs ago | 1502 Views

RBZ has no plans of introducing Z$100 and Z$200 banknotes

21 hrs ago | 1120 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days