Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rushwaya granted $10,000 bail

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SUSPENDED Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president and former ZIFA CEO Henrietta Rushwaya was today granted $100,000 bail by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

As part of her bail conditions, Rushwaya must not go 80km near any border and to report to police three times weekly.

Rushwaya was arrested on 26 October last year at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare while trying to smuggle 6kg of gold to Dubai.

She claimed the loot belonged to Mohammed, a Pakistani national who is a licenced gold dealer.

Mohammed was later arrested and subsequently granted bail.

However, Rushwaya, who continued languishing in remand prison while being denied her own freedom, averred that the granting of bail to a foreigner with an expired visa compared to her, a Zimbabwean with fixed abode within the country, was equal to discrimination.

Source - byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trojan Mine becomes Covid-19 'hotspot'

46 mins ago | 138 Views

Museveni accuses Facebook of arrogance and bias

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

US cancels observer mission for Uganda polls

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono remanded in custody until Thursday

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe Era

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Food sovereignty in Zimbabwe is a human rights issue

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Exactly just how does Zimbabwe's ZANU PF expect South Africa to 'rein in' SABC's Mokoena - the Hopewell Chin'ono way?

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump's channel

6 hrs ago | 630 Views

Chamisa begs Twitter to ban Museveni

6 hrs ago | 2150 Views

8 more arrested in US$2.5 million heist

7 hrs ago | 4111 Views

COVID herd immunity will not happen in 2021, says WHO

7 hrs ago | 1111 Views

DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

7 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Govt told to shut land borders

7 hrs ago | 1318 Views

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

7 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

8 hrs ago | 2319 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

8 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

8 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

8 hrs ago | 962 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

8 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 502 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

8 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

8 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

8 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

8 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

8 hrs ago | 378 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

8 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

8 hrs ago | 205 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

Police impound pushcarts

8 hrs ago | 411 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

8 hrs ago | 232 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

8 hrs ago | 434 Views

Academic fraud of satanic proportions exposed in Harare

8 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Covid-19 allowances for civil servants extended

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

COVID-19: Zumbani selling like hotcakes in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 892 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in 'abusive relationship'

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Is WWE Beast Mtawarira's next move?

18 hrs ago | 1857 Views

David Chapfika and the Jatropha years, a memoir

18 hrs ago | 2068 Views

President E.D engage your political nemesis

18 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa scuffle (is there a Zanu-PF hand)

18 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Chin'ono, Sikhala remanded further

19 hrs ago | 826 Views

2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

19 hrs ago | 1429 Views

UZ student dupes colleague of $500

19 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Crops on council land to be slashed

19 hrs ago | 610 Views

WATCH: Wetland victims regret

19 hrs ago | 870 Views

Zimbabwean appointed first International Bar Association President of African descent

20 hrs ago | 995 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days