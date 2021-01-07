Rushwaya granted $10,000 bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

SUSPENDED Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president and former ZIFA CEO Henrietta Rushwaya was today granted $100,000 bail by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna.As part of her bail conditions, Rushwaya must not go 80km near any border and to report to police three times weekly.Rushwaya was arrested on 26 October last year at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare while trying to smuggle 6kg of gold to Dubai.She claimed the loot belonged to Mohammed, a Pakistani national who is a licenced gold dealer.Mohammed was later arrested and subsequently granted bail.However, Rushwaya, who continued languishing in remand prison while being denied her own freedom, averred that the granting of bail to a foreigner with an expired visa compared to her, a Zimbabwean with fixed abode within the country, was equal to discrimination.