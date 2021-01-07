Hopewell Chin'ono remanded in custody until Thursday

News / National

by Staff reporter

Magistrate Lazini Ncube has remanded journalist Hopewell Chin'ono to Thursday when he will deliver judgement in his bail application.The journalist faces the same charges as MDC Alliance officials Fadzayi Mahere and Job Sikhala, who are accused of communicating falsehoods.Chin'ono, jailed three times in six months for anti-government tweets, on Monday vowed to "fight" for freedom of expression in a fiery statement penned from his prison cell.Chin'ono claims the latest charge falls under an "unconstitutional" law.His lawyers have backed his claim, noting that the criminal code cited by prosecutors was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2014 for being "unfair"."Constitutionally he cannot be convicted on a law that does not exist," defence lawyer Harrison Nkomo told AFP.State prosecutors have insisted there is a legal basis for the charge as the video "undermines public confidence in the police".The journalist said he was prepared to spend a "couple more weeks" in custody in the name of "the media's right to free speech".