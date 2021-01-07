Latest News Editor's Choice


Trojan Mine a hot spot of Covid-19

by Simbarashe Sithole
31 secs ago | Views
Trojan Nickel Mine
The densely populated Trojan Nickel Mine has become the hotspot of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic in Bindura, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

More than 50 people tested positive to Covid-19 in the mining compound.

One of the residents who tested positive to the deadly disease bemoaned overpopulation at the mine and lack of proper health facilities.

"I tested positive to the disease and was told to isolate at home since the isolation centre at the mine caters for only six patients hence to curb the spread of the disease is very difficult." said the source.

The mine's management refused to comment on the matter.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days