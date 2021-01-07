Cellphone thieves on the run

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

POLICE in Mashonaland Central province are hunting for suspected robbers who allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old man before robbing him of his cellphone and money on Tuesday.Suspects committed the alleged crime in Glendale.Acting Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case."We are looking for three unknown robbers who attacked Liberty Chizanga and robbed him of his cellphone and US$200," Dhliwayo said.Allegations are that Chizanga was waiting for transport to go to Harare when the robbers pounced on him.They struck him on the left shoulder with an unknown object and he fell down in agony.They demanded his cellphone and money but Chizinga did not give in to their demands.They further assaulted him, searched him and robbed him of his cellphone and US$200.After the robbery the trio boarded a white Mazda which was going to Harare.Police urged members of the public to comply if they are approached by robbers to avoid being attacked or losing lives."We are urging people to comply if they are approached by robbers to avoid being attacked or losing their lives since life is precious," Dhliwayo said.