Hunger forces Bulawayo residents to break lockdown regulations

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of Zimbabwe's second-largest city, Bulawayo are ignoring the COVID-19 lockdown as hunger takes hold.Zimbabwe embarked on a 30-day hard lockdown on 5 January, following a sudden increase in COVID-19 infections over the festive season.Residents are queuing up at most banks and money transfer agencies in the city as a shortage of cash and hunger forces people out of their homes.Zimbabwe has just over 23,200 confirmed cases and there have been 551 deaths.