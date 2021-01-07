Latest News Editor's Choice


Hunger forces Bulawayo residents to break lockdown regulations

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Residents of Zimbabwe's second-largest city, Bulawayo are ignoring the COVID-19 lockdown as hunger takes hold.

Zimbabwe embarked on a 30-day hard lockdown on 5 January, following a sudden increase in COVID-19 infections over the festive season.

Residents are queuing up at most banks and money transfer agencies in the city as a shortage of cash and hunger forces people out of their homes.



Zimbabwe has just over 23,200 confirmed cases and there have been 551 deaths.



Source - eNCA

