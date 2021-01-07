Former MDC MP dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former MDC MP for Chikomba Central and businessman, Moses Jiri has died.Jiri died at Parirenyatwa Hospital last night.Mash East MDC A provincial spokesperson Chengetai Murova confirmed the death to The Mirror. It is understood that Jiri has been ill for some time.Jiri was MP from 2008 to 2013."We have lost a leader who was there when the situation was very difficult for the MDC. Go well great fighter, a true and committed cadre who never looked back. Mash East will never be the same without you, go well Gushungo," said Murova.