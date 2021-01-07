Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Edison Zvobgo's sister dies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Petronella Mahoya nee Zvobgo, a veteran educationist and devout Catholic has died.

Mahoya was a sister to the late national hero Edison Zvobgo and Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo.

She headed several schools around Kadoma but her biggest mark is probably her leadership of the Roman Catholic women's guilds.

Mahoya passed on in Harare on Monday at the age of 70. She will be buried at the family homestead in Shonganiso, Masvingo rural.

Professor Zvogbo confirmed the death to The Mirror and said that his sister was diabetic.

"I lost my sister in Harare. She was a retired educationist and held several academic qualifications among them a diploma from Bondolfi Teachers' College in 1970 and a Business Administration in Education degree from UZ.

"She was born in 1950. She rose from a teacher to deputy head and headed several schools in Kadoma where she was staying after her retirement," said Prof Zvogbo.

Source - masvingomirror

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

38 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19, scary 29% positivity rate

32 mins ago | 67 Views

Bhasikiti says he never resigned from Zanu-PF

55 mins ago | 311 Views

Former MDC MP dies

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF has started stealing, politisizing Plan International and Welfare help on Mutare Floods Disaster victims

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Hunger forces Bulawayo residents to break lockdown regulations

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Cellphone thieves on the run

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Government to arrest those spreading falsehoods about Covid-19 and the vaccine

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwe record its fourth straight trade monthly surplus

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

81% of Zimbabwe's primary schools do not have internet access

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Ramaphosa made a mistake by closing the borders'

3 hrs ago | 1288 Views

How to kill a country

4 hrs ago | 961 Views

Chamisa has 'nowhere to take his problems to' claims Matemadanda

5 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zimbabwe cuts fuel import bill

5 hrs ago | 972 Views

Trojan Mine becomes Covid-19 'hotspot'

6 hrs ago | 658 Views

Museveni accuses Facebook of arrogance and bias

7 hrs ago | 635 Views

US cancels observer mission for Uganda polls

7 hrs ago | 935 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono remanded in custody until Thursday

7 hrs ago | 444 Views

Rushwaya granted $10,000 bail

8 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe Era

8 hrs ago | 577 Views

Food sovereignty in Zimbabwe is a human rights issue

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

Exactly just how does Zimbabwe's ZANU PF expect South Africa to 'rein in' SABC's Mokoena - the Hopewell Chin'ono way?

8 hrs ago | 764 Views

YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump's channel

11 hrs ago | 726 Views

Chamisa begs Twitter to ban Museveni

11 hrs ago | 2570 Views

8 more arrested in US$2.5 million heist

11 hrs ago | 4952 Views

COVID herd immunity will not happen in 2021, says WHO

11 hrs ago | 1276 Views

DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

11 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Govt told to shut land borders

11 hrs ago | 1484 Views

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

12 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

12 hrs ago | 2605 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

13 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

13 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

13 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

13 hrs ago | 526 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

13 hrs ago | 655 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

13 hrs ago | 485 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 539 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

13 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

13 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

13 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

13 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

13 hrs ago | 421 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

13 hrs ago | 462 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

13 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

13 hrs ago | 238 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

13 hrs ago | 192 Views

Police impound pushcarts

13 hrs ago | 518 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

13 hrs ago | 292 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

13 hrs ago | 479 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days