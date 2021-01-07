Bhasikiti says he never resigned from Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

After announcing that he was dumping MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa arguing that his party no longer exists, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has been accused of trying to trace his footsteps back to the ruling Zanu-PF party but the former Mwenezi East legislator has hit back at his critics saying he never resigned from Zanu-PF.Bhasikiti was kicked out of Zanu-PF in 2014 on allegations of trying to remove the then President Robert Mugabe from power together with the Gamatox faction led by former vice president Joyce Mujuru.Bhasikiti told TellZim News that people should understand that he never resigned from Zanu-PF but he did from the MDC Alliance."I was not kicked out of the MDC Alliance but I had to quit after realising that I could no longer belong to a party which does not exist. I supported Chamisa but since he no longer has a party, I decided to leave him."Now people are attacking my person saying I want to go back to Zanu-PF but I want to tell them that I never resigned from Zanu-PF."Everyone likes the old Zanu-PF which believed in the politics of gutsaruzhinji. Unfortunately, the current Zanu-PF has derailed from that principle and if they mend their ways I would support them."What I wanted was for MDC Alliance to become ideologically like Zanu-PF during its founding days but they have refused," said Bhasikiti.He said he was quitting politics and will focus on agriculture at his farm in Mwenezi where he says he is doing very well in maize seed and mango production."I am now doing politics of production. The people need to eat at the end of the day and I have decided to take it upon myself to feed the nation."We are now looking beyond politics and we want to utilize the land we were given. I am into maize seed and mango production. Our mangoes are being sold on the local market and we have exported some," said Bhasikiti.After the 2017 military coup of 2017 which downed Mugabe, Bhasikiti tried to find his way into Zanu-PF after pleading with the Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) for readmission but he was turned down.