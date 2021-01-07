Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bhasikiti says he never resigned from Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
After announcing that he was dumping MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa arguing that his party no longer exists, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has been accused of trying to trace his footsteps back to the ruling Zanu-PF party but the former Mwenezi East legislator has hit back at his critics saying he never resigned from Zanu-PF.

Bhasikiti was kicked out of Zanu-PF in 2014 on allegations of trying to remove the then President Robert Mugabe from power together with the Gamatox faction led by former vice president Joyce Mujuru.

Bhasikiti told TellZim News that people should understand that he never resigned from Zanu-PF but he did from the MDC Alliance.

"I was not kicked out of the MDC Alliance but I had to quit after realising that I could no longer belong to a party which does not exist. I supported Chamisa but since he no longer has a party, I decided to leave him.

"Now people are attacking my person saying I want to go back to Zanu-PF but I want to tell them that I never resigned from Zanu-PF.

"Everyone likes the old Zanu-PF which believed in the politics of gutsaruzhinji. Unfortunately, the current Zanu-PF has derailed from that principle and if they mend their ways I would support them.

"What I wanted was for MDC Alliance to become ideologically like Zanu-PF during its founding days but they have refused," said Bhasikiti.

He said he was quitting politics and will focus on agriculture at his farm in Mwenezi where he says he is doing very well in maize seed and mango production.

"I am now doing politics of production. The people need to eat at the end of the day and I have decided to take it upon myself to feed the nation.

"We are now looking beyond politics and we want to utilize the land we were given. I am into maize seed and mango production. Our mangoes are being sold on the local market and we have exported some," said Bhasikiti.

After the 2017 military coup of 2017 which downed Mugabe, Bhasikiti tried to find his way into Zanu-PF after pleading with the Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) for readmission but he was turned down.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

38 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19, scary 29% positivity rate

57 mins ago | 175 Views

Edison Zvobgo's sister dies

1 hr ago | 482 Views

Former MDC MP dies

1 hr ago | 436 Views

Zanu-PF has started stealing, politisizing Plan International and Welfare help on Mutare Floods Disaster victims

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Hunger forces Bulawayo residents to break lockdown regulations

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Cellphone thieves on the run

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Government to arrest those spreading falsehoods about Covid-19 and the vaccine

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe record its fourth straight trade monthly surplus

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

81% of Zimbabwe's primary schools do not have internet access

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Ramaphosa made a mistake by closing the borders'

3 hrs ago | 1404 Views

How to kill a country

4 hrs ago | 993 Views

Chamisa has 'nowhere to take his problems to' claims Matemadanda

5 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Zimbabwe cuts fuel import bill

5 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Trojan Mine becomes Covid-19 'hotspot'

6 hrs ago | 667 Views

Museveni accuses Facebook of arrogance and bias

8 hrs ago | 643 Views

US cancels observer mission for Uganda polls

8 hrs ago | 953 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono remanded in custody until Thursday

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Rushwaya granted $10,000 bail

8 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe Era

8 hrs ago | 580 Views

Food sovereignty in Zimbabwe is a human rights issue

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Exactly just how does Zimbabwe's ZANU PF expect South Africa to 'rein in' SABC's Mokoena - the Hopewell Chin'ono way?

9 hrs ago | 770 Views

YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump's channel

11 hrs ago | 729 Views

Chamisa begs Twitter to ban Museveni

11 hrs ago | 2582 Views

8 more arrested in US$2.5 million heist

12 hrs ago | 4984 Views

COVID herd immunity will not happen in 2021, says WHO

12 hrs ago | 1280 Views

DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

12 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Govt told to shut land borders

12 hrs ago | 1491 Views

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

12 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

13 hrs ago | 2628 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

13 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

13 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

13 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

13 hrs ago | 528 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

13 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

13 hrs ago | 487 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 540 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

13 hrs ago | 2352 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

13 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

13 hrs ago | 704 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

13 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

13 hrs ago | 463 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

13 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

13 hrs ago | 239 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

13 hrs ago | 192 Views

Police impound pushcarts

13 hrs ago | 525 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

13 hrs ago | 480 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days