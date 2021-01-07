Man robs wife's boyfriend

News / National

by Lloyd Rabaya

A Bindura man was arraigned before a Bindura Magistrate Samantha Dhlamini facing a robbery case after he allegedly assaulted, and stole from a man he suspected to be having an affair with his girlfriends.

The magistrate Dlamini remanded Jezenga Mubaira (22) to 17 February 2021 on ZW$1 000 bail.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on 10 January 2021 at around 1600hrs at Gombamusa village, the accused met the complainant, Rufaro Chinyanga (20) and started accusing him of falling in love with his girlfriends.Rufaro tried to explain but, in a fit of rage, the accused grabbed him by his t-shirt and started assaulting him with open hands and fists.The complainant's hat, which contained US$53 fell down in the process resulting in the money falling too.The accused then took the complainant's money and fled from the scene.Rufaro sustained a swollen face and was not medically examined. Of the robbed money, no amount has been recovered.