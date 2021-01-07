Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Covid-19 screening at roadblocks

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Healthcare workers will soon join the security services at roadblocks to screen those intending to pass through for Covid-19 and carry out awareness campaigns on mitigatory measures to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

The move is expected to help flatten the infection curve.

Health experts deployed to some security checkpoints will be mandated to recommend for further screening and testing, people exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.

They will also advise security personnel to prevent from entering the city centre, those suspected to be infected with the virus.

This comes as the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 23 239, with deaths now at more than 551.

Vice chairman of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19, Professor Amon Murwira, made the announcement at a media briefing in Harare yesterday.

"We have agreed that law enforcement should be combined with awareness and also screening. There will be some points where we will actually send doctors to screen people in a car to find out if people are clean and clear in terms of the disease, not only papers.

"The papers do not tell whether you have Covid-19 or not, so we are increasing and tightening up the functions of our blocks. This is all in the spirit of protecting Zimbabweans," said Prof Murwira.

Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said a draft Covid-19 vaccine framework was being developed. He gave an update on schools, particularly, pupils taking public examinations during the ongoing national lockdown.

"All necessary precautions to protect the teachers and students have been put in place and so far, no major incidents have been recorded countrywide," said Dr Muswere.

Minister Muswere said the Government was heightening awareness campaigns to educate the nation on the dangers of the deadly pandemic. He said there was a worrying trend of non-compliance by some who were defying the containment measures put in place by the Government.

"What is worrying is that within a week, 9 993 people were arrested for not wearing masks and this points to negligence by some members of the society who are not taking the virus seriously and this calls for behaviour change," said Minister Muswere.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister, Mike Madiro said there was a problem with individuals circumventing security checkpoints to access the central business district, but noted the law enforcement agents are dealing with the issue.

"We have a number of people who are deliberately violating those regulations, a case in point you get transporters who are deliberately circumventing the conventional roadblocks.

"The police have taken measures to make sure that those unorthodox means are taken care of."

On the issue of beer supply he said, "we have shifted focus from the patrons to the supply side to make sure that they do not supply beer".

Speaking at the same media briefing Chief Coordinator of the National Response to the Covid-19 pandemic Dr Agnes Mahomva, clarified the issue of Covid-19 centres.

She said all healthcare facilities could handle Covid-19 cases but those designated as centres were the ones which were supposed to handle severe cases of critically ill patients.

"Every single health facility in the country has been trained to be able to manage those with Covid-19. It is the issue of those critically ill patients that need the ICU (intensive care unit), so every single health facility is able to manage and isolate.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

27 mins ago | 168 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

58 mins ago | 92 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

2 hrs ago | 742 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Uk to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

2 hrs ago | 627 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

3 hrs ago | 1952 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

3 hrs ago | 897 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

3 hrs ago | 1018 Views

BCC workers down tools

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

COVID-19 stalls Zapu congress preps

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

NRZ suspends commuter trains

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Bosso aspiring chair outlines plans

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Breakthrough' for Tino

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bulawayo residents demand transparency in awarding tenders

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

UK advances US$5,4m food assistance

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Robber breaks into bedroom, forces couple to be intimate, records video

3 hrs ago | 731 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 vaccine policy on cards

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

COVID-19-free certificates fraudsters jailed

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

'High value denominations will not affect inflation'

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

10 000 arrested for mask violations in one week

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

More floods predicted

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Harare cemetery turned into dumpsite

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Faults overwhelm Zesa's capacity

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Police call off search for bodies

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Impact of new media on Zimbabwean politics

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Loga sweats over Khama, Musona injuries

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

US$2,7m heist: 8 more suspects appear in court

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Air Zimbabwe to acquire Embraer ERJ145s

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Man robs wife's boyfriend

13 hrs ago | 3436 Views

38 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19, scary 29% positivity rate

15 hrs ago | 3372 Views

Bhasikiti says he never resigned from Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 4604 Views

Edison Zvobgo's sister dies

15 hrs ago | 3432 Views

Former MDC MP dies

15 hrs ago | 3250 Views

Zanu-PF has started stealing, politisizing Plan International and Welfare help on Mutare Floods Disaster victims

16 hrs ago | 881 Views

Hunger forces Bulawayo residents to break lockdown regulations

16 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Cellphone thieves on the run

16 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Government to arrest those spreading falsehoods about Covid-19 and the vaccine

16 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Zimbabwe record its fourth straight trade monthly surplus

17 hrs ago | 660 Views

81% of Zimbabwe's primary schools do not have internet access

17 hrs ago | 219 Views

'Ramaphosa made a mistake by closing the borders'

17 hrs ago | 4053 Views

How to kill a country

18 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Chamisa has 'nowhere to take his problems to' claims Matemadanda

19 hrs ago | 1820 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days