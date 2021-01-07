Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US$2,7m heist: 8 more suspects appear in court

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Over US$456 000 has been recovered from the US$2,7 million that was robbed from a security company last week, together with cars that had been bought by the suspects.

Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection with the matter, and have appeared in court, but 15 more are wanted for questioning.

The money was en-route for distribution to ZB Bank branches in Chinhoyi, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gweru, Gwanda, Zvishavane and Bulawayo.

Yesterday, Gerald Rutizirira (35), Kelvin Musakwa (25), Tendai Zuze (35), Neverson Mwamuka (35), Trymore Chapfika (36), brothers Tozivepi and Charles Chirara and Terrence Matimba appeared in court in connection with the robbery.

Rutizirira, Musakwa, Zuze, Mwamuka and Chapfika were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga, who remanded them in custody to February 17 for their routine remand.

Tozivepi, Chirara and Matimba will return to court tomorrow after the State successfully applied for their further detention to allow police to continue with investigations. Shadreck Njowa, a ZB Bank employee who is believed to be the mastermind of the heist is still at large.

Police indicated that they wanted to visit the trio's rural homes where they expect to make some possible recoveries. According to the State led by Mrs Linda Gadzikwa, US$96 100 was recovered from Rutizirira, who had bought a Toyota Hiace.

A Toyota Hilux double cab, which was used in the robbery, was also recovered from Rutizirira while it was being painted white from its original red colour, the court heard.

Mrs Gadzikwa said US$48 000 was recovered from Musakwa, brother to Fanuel Musakwa who was transporting the money from ZB Bank in Harare.

Fanuel Musakwa was arrested along with Nomatter Jonga, Mathew Simango and they have since appeared in court. Zuze was allegedly found in possession of US$35 082 and a Toyota Quantum he bought from the robbery proceeds while Mwamuka led to the recovery of US$74 844 after buying himself a Honda Fit.

Mwamuka also led to the recovery of a Lexus that was used during the robbery.

Chapfika was found with US$38 900, according to the State.

