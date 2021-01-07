Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

by Tarisai Mudahondo
3 hrs ago | Views
Award winning traditional gospel artiste Kanizios Msonza (Kanimusic) recently  released a single track  titled  "Good Morning Africa"  which he said is a new dawn for Africa in this pandemic of Covid-19.


"The song received a very good response from the African continent as  the song is hinged on African roots and values," he said.

He said the song is fused with three languages that are Shona, English and Swahili lyrics.

"I am so passionate for Africa and this is a classic jazz fusion of African traditional feel in the song," he added.

The song was produced and recorded at Heartland studios by Blessing Masanga.

The upcoming artiste  won the Best Traditional gospel award last year at Kwekwe Music Awards for his song called Kukura kurerwa.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

52 mins ago | 454 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

2 hrs ago | 887 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Uk to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

3 hrs ago | 733 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

3 hrs ago | 2117 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

3 hrs ago | 973 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

3 hrs ago | 1127 Views

BCC workers down tools

3 hrs ago | 576 Views

COVID-19 stalls Zapu congress preps

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

NRZ suspends commuter trains

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Bosso aspiring chair outlines plans

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

'Breakthrough' for Tino

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Bulawayo residents demand transparency in awarding tenders

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

UK advances US$5,4m food assistance

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Robber breaks into bedroom, forces couple to be intimate, records video

3 hrs ago | 888 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 vaccine policy on cards

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

COVID-19-free certificates fraudsters jailed

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

'High value denominations will not affect inflation'

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

10 000 arrested for mask violations in one week

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

More floods predicted

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Harare cemetery turned into dumpsite

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Faults overwhelm Zesa's capacity

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Police call off search for bodies

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Impact of new media on Zimbabwean politics

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Loga sweats over Khama, Musona injuries

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$2,7m heist: 8 more suspects appear in court

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Covid-19 screening at roadblocks

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Air Zimbabwe to acquire Embraer ERJ145s

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Man robs wife's boyfriend

13 hrs ago | 3464 Views

38 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19, scary 29% positivity rate

15 hrs ago | 3404 Views

Bhasikiti says he never resigned from Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 4685 Views

Edison Zvobgo's sister dies

16 hrs ago | 3462 Views

Former MDC MP dies

16 hrs ago | 3288 Views

Zanu-PF has started stealing, politisizing Plan International and Welfare help on Mutare Floods Disaster victims

16 hrs ago | 891 Views

Hunger forces Bulawayo residents to break lockdown regulations

17 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Cellphone thieves on the run

17 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Government to arrest those spreading falsehoods about Covid-19 and the vaccine

17 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Zimbabwe record its fourth straight trade monthly surplus

17 hrs ago | 667 Views

81% of Zimbabwe's primary schools do not have internet access

17 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Ramaphosa made a mistake by closing the borders'

17 hrs ago | 4075 Views

How to kill a country

18 hrs ago | 2088 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days