Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Award winning traditional gospel artiste Kanizios Msonza (Kanimusic) recently released a single track titled "Good Morning Africa" which he said is a new dawn for Africa in this pandemic of Covid-19.

"The song received a very good response from the African continent as the song is hinged on African roots and values," he said.He said the song is fused with three languages that are Shona, English and Swahili lyrics."I am so passionate for Africa and this is a classic jazz fusion of African traditional feel in the song," he added.The song was produced and recorded at Heartland studios by Blessing Masanga.The upcoming artiste won the Best Traditional gospel award last year at Kwekwe Music Awards for his song called Kukura kurerwa.