Uk to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Zimbabwe is going to receive part of the global package being pledged by the UK to provide food, and nutrition to citizens in the urban areas, Zim will receive 4 million to support 110.00 people living in 8 urban areas.

The highly vulnerable people includes people with disabilities and child headed households which have been severely impacted by Covid-19.The support implemented by UN World Food Program will come in form of monthly cash transfers or vouchers worth 12USD, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.The UK is one of the largest bilateral donors to Zimbabwe and this programme is focusing on protecting the most vulnerable through humanitarian assistance.