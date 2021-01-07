Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Uk to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

by Tarisai Mudahondo
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe is going to receive part of the global package being  pledged by the UK to provide food, and nutrition to citizens in the urban areas, Zim will receive 4 million to support 110.00 people living in 8 urban areas.


The highly vulnerable people includes people with disabilities and child headed households which have been severely impacted by Covid-19.

The support implemented by UN World Food Program will come in form of monthly cash transfers or vouchers worth 12USD, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

The UK is one of the largest bilateral donors to Zimbabwe and this programme is focusing on protecting the most vulnerable through humanitarian assistance.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Will Potraz check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

57 mins ago | 322 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 768 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

2 hrs ago | 1533 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

2 hrs ago | 774 Views

BCC workers down tools

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

COVID-19 stalls Zapu congress preps

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

NRZ suspends commuter trains

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bosso aspiring chair outlines plans

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Breakthrough' for Tino

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Bulawayo residents demand transparency in awarding tenders

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

UK advances US$5,4m food assistance

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Robber breaks into bedroom, forces couple to be intimate, records video

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 vaccine policy on cards

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

COVID-19-free certificates fraudsters jailed

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

'High value denominations will not affect inflation'

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

10 000 arrested for mask violations in one week

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

More floods predicted

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Harare cemetery turned into dumpsite

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Faults overwhelm Zesa's capacity

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Police call off search for bodies

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Impact of new media on Zimbabwean politics

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Loga sweats over Khama, Musona injuries

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

US$2,7m heist: 8 more suspects appear in court

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Covid-19 screening at roadblocks

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Air Zimbabwe to acquire Embraer ERJ145s

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Man robs wife's boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 3338 Views

38 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19, scary 29% positivity rate

14 hrs ago | 3305 Views

Bhasikiti says he never resigned from Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Edison Zvobgo's sister dies

14 hrs ago | 3368 Views

Former MDC MP dies

14 hrs ago | 3165 Views

Zanu-PF has started stealing, politisizing Plan International and Welfare help on Mutare Floods Disaster victims

15 hrs ago | 859 Views

Hunger forces Bulawayo residents to break lockdown regulations

15 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Cellphone thieves on the run

15 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Government to arrest those spreading falsehoods about Covid-19 and the vaccine

15 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Zimbabwe record its fourth straight trade monthly surplus

16 hrs ago | 650 Views

81% of Zimbabwe's primary schools do not have internet access

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Ramaphosa made a mistake by closing the borders'

16 hrs ago | 3985 Views

How to kill a country

17 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Chamisa has 'nowhere to take his problems to' claims Matemadanda

18 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Zimbabwe cuts fuel import bill

18 hrs ago | 1650 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days