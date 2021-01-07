Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fish nets land two in trouble

by Lloyd Rabaya
1 hr ago | Views
Two Shamva men were dragged to Bindura Magistrates Courts yesterday for possessing fishing nets without a license. 


Trust Chabvundura (42) and Tatenda Foya (25) of Tippery, Shamva, pleaded guilty to the charge  before Magistrate Samantha Dlamini who  fined them ZW$2 000 each or 30 days imprisonment. 

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on January 12  at around 0500hrs, the accused persons proceeded to Daglin Dam with two nets intending to fish. 

Takaruza Changanamu who is a security guard at Daglin farm, discovered the accused and intercepted them. 

Changanamu asked for a license from the accused which they failed to produce, and they were arrested. 

The nets were forfeited to the State.

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days