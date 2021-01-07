Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CONCERNED medical experts have implored the government to follow the example of South Africa and close all its land borders, to curb the alarming spread of coronavirus in the country.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, the experts also said they were worried that authorities were taking too long to reveal their plans for acquiring and administering much-needed Covid-19 vaccines.

This comes as Zimbabwe is battling to contain the ever rising cases of the deadly respiratory disease - which had killed a total of 528 people by Monday, amid growing concerns over the lack of regard for the country's latest hard lockdown by ordinary people.

The calls for tougher coronavirus measures come after neighbouring South Africa closed all its 20 land borders on Monday, as President

Cyril Ramaphosa and his government continue to battle the worst pandemic outbreak on the African continent.

Bulawayo-based medical expert, Solwayo Ngwenya, told the Daily News yesterday that authorities needed to further restrict the movement of people into the country - adding that closing land borders would help curb the prevalence of the virus in local communities.

"The closure of borders … is going to help a lot in controlling the movement of people and the transmission of the virus, and the importation of the new variant ravaging our neighbours.

"We should have kept them closed, and with the way things are going right now, the government will soon be forced to do a stricter lockdown that includes the closure of borders depending on how the population is behaving.

"If they do, that would be a welcome development in the fight to curtail the spread of Covid-19," the highly-regarded Ngwenya said.

The president of the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina), Enock Dongo, accused the government of failing to take advice from health experts, whom he said had told authorities to close borders before the festive season.

"The issue of closing borders is long overdue. We have the challenge as Africans that we only react when we have seen the danger.

"We spoke about this before Christmas, but we were not taken seriously, and yet we ended up seeing people coming in with fake Covid-19 certificates, bribing border officials.

"Right now we do not even know how far that affected us. We must close our borders immediately," Dongo told the Daily News.

Meanwhile, Dongo also said the government was taking too long to prepare the nation for Covid-19 vaccines - amid fears among some people that they could have fatal side effects.

"The issue of vaccines shows the lack of urgency on our part. In South Africa, the president has allayed fears that the vaccines will work against people by giving details of how they were going to do it in terms of the doses required, the type they would use and the criteria of who will be vaccinated first.

"In our case, there is zero awareness and no official communication on all those things. It is our thinking that the government should prepare … people psychologically … by availing such important information.

"It is the responsibility of the government to tell the nation about the possible negative effects based on scientific research. Maybe they are quiet because that is what they are doing," Dongo further told the Daily News.

But the president of the Senior Hospital Doctors Association (SHDA), Shingai Nyaguse, said authorities needed to tighten restrictions on people's movements - as the majority of cases were local transmissions.

"Our government needs to tailor its solutions to the problems at hand. The main source of cases now is local transmission rather than cross-border transmission.

"The government must strengthen local transmission containment measures instead, and tighten border movement enforcement rules.

"There is an urgent need to capacitate rapid response teams in all provinces and districts," Nyaguse told the Daily News.

All this comes as there are concerns of a growing lack of discipline and adherence to lockdown restrictions by citizens.

This week, the police said they were worried by increasing acts of indifference to the disease and a general disregard for the current stay-at-home order.

"The police have also noted with concern that people are not observing physical distancing and putting on masks, while many are also gathering at markets.

"Bars are also being opened, with their owners playing hide and seek with the police … and we want to warn the public that they must not cry foul when they are arrested.

"We also call upon the public to report to the police those who disregard the regulations for their own safety," national police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi, told the Daily News.

This comes as Zimbabwe has entered the second week of a hard national lockdown announced by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

However, and despite imposing the tough stay-at-home order, the country has so far failed to significantly lower the number of people dying from the virulent disease.

Also worryingly, the number of people recovering from Covid-19 has being diminishing in recent weeks, amid  spiralling cases of those infected by the novel virus.

Among the measures that the country has taken to contain Covid-19 include the re-introduction of a fresh dusk-to-dawn curfew.

In addition, the operations of all businesses - except those providing essential services - have also once again been suspended for 30 days, as authorities battle to curb the spread of the lethal disease.

The re-imposed dusk-to-dawn curfew means that people are prohibited from being out and about between 6pm and 6am, except for those providing essential services.

In addition, supermarkets now operate from 8am to 3pm. But air travel and essential land transportation across borders for trucks continue under the new measures announced by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the country's Health minister.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

12 mins ago | 42 Views

The best sports in the World

27 mins ago | 10 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

27 mins ago | 12 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

30 mins ago | 31 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

32 mins ago | 22 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

46 mins ago | 33 Views

All hope is not lost

1 hr ago | 176 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

3 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1072 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

3 hrs ago | 983 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

3 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

4 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

5 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

6 hrs ago | 733 Views

UK to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

6 hrs ago | 1158 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

6 hrs ago | 446 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

6 hrs ago | 3234 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

6 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

7 hrs ago | 1583 Views

BCC workers down tools

7 hrs ago | 825 Views

COVID-19 stalls Zapu congress preps

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

NRZ suspends commuter trains

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

Bosso aspiring chair outlines plans

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Breakthrough' for Tino

7 hrs ago | 642 Views

Bulawayo residents demand transparency in awarding tenders

7 hrs ago | 193 Views

UK advances US$5,4m food assistance

7 hrs ago | 108 Views

Robber breaks into bedroom, forces couple to be intimate, records video

7 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 vaccine policy on cards

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

COVID-19-free certificates fraudsters jailed

7 hrs ago | 223 Views

'High value denominations will not affect inflation'

7 hrs ago | 259 Views

10 000 arrested for mask violations in one week

7 hrs ago | 100 Views

More floods predicted

7 hrs ago | 533 Views

Harare cemetery turned into dumpsite

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Faults overwhelm Zesa's capacity

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Police call off search for bodies

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Impact of new media on Zimbabwean politics

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

Loga sweats over Khama, Musona injuries

7 hrs ago | 156 Views

US$2,7m heist: 8 more suspects appear in court

7 hrs ago | 316 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days