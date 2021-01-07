SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) has started deploying helicopters to patrol over the Limpopo River and 108 people using illegal crossing points have since been nabbed.The air patrols follow this week's decision by the South African government to close its borders, including Beitbridge Border Post.A recent report by the International Organisation Migration concluded that there would be a spike in Covid-19 cases in both countries due to illegal activities at the border.The SANDF said Wednesday 108 undocumented persons had been nabbed and goods worth R200 000 had been recovered following air operations it conducted. It also said illicit cigarettes worth R 466 107 had been seized.Early this month, South Africa's Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the SANDF will be deploying helicopters to hover above the Limpopo River and the SAPS will have boats in it.The minister said this after inspecting the Beitbridge border, where he saw dozens of Zimbabweans trying to make their way illegally into South Africa."You can't just come with your fraudulent documents. The person who wants to enter your country with a fraudulent document is undermining your sovereignty, is undermining the order in your country, is undermining al the laws," the minister said.