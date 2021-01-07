'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

News / National

by ZBC News

GOVERNMENT and its development partners have come up with various ways of reducing cases of Gender Based Violence-GBV during the lockdown period with at least 14 cases having been recorded in Chipinge since the beginning of the year.Last year, Chipinge recorded over 140 GBV cases from March to July which was twice the number recorded the previous year during the same period.Speaking to ZBC News Chipinge District Development Officer in the Ministry of Women's Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Mr Gabriel Jaji said the figures are likely to go up again hence the need for more awareness campaigns."We are likely to see an increase in reported cases of GBV for example since the beginning of the year we have received 14 reports so going forward, given the fact that most people will be at home together, chances are that the number is likely to surge or even surpass last year's figure," he said.He also said government has since taken a proactive approach by engaging its development partners to come up with strategies for GBV awareness campaigns."In Chipinge district, we have activated our systems and all our supporting mechanisms. We have managed to get support from development partners under a program running in the district called Spotlight Initiative activity where fuel has been prepositioned so that we can attend to GBV cases as well as assist victims if need be," he noted.Meanwhile, men have been encouraged to report GBV perpetrated against them with statistics pointing out that many continue to suffer in silence due to stigma