Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chin'ono says 'Courts must not be used as 'an instrument of political persecution'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
JOURNALIST Hopewell Chin’ono who was Thursday denied bail following his arrest last Friday on charges of communicating falsehoods has said while he respects courts and their right to rule on cases on the basis of facts and evidence, the courts must not be used as "an instrument of political persecution".

This is contained in a letter from prison sent to journalists today.
Chin'ono was remanded in custody to 18 February.

Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube ruled that there is overwhelming evidence against him.  He also said Chin'ono committed the current offence while on bail for other pending matters before the courts.

Below is the letter:






Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cannabis growers jailed 8 years

36 mins ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe remains in extreme poverty range

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to find 'creative' ways to enter SA

2 hrs ago | 1232 Views

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

4 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

4 hrs ago | 937 Views

The best sports in the World

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

4 hrs ago | 631 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

All hope is not lost

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

6 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

7 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1539 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

7 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

7 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

7 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

8 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

9 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

10 hrs ago | 845 Views

UK to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

10 hrs ago | 532 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2888 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

10 hrs ago | 1311 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

10 hrs ago | 499 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

10 hrs ago | 3756 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

10 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

10 hrs ago | 441 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

10 hrs ago | 381 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

10 hrs ago | 1786 Views

BCC workers down tools

10 hrs ago | 917 Views

COVID-19 stalls Zapu congress preps

11 hrs ago | 107 Views

NRZ suspends commuter trains

11 hrs ago | 269 Views

Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

11 hrs ago | 514 Views

Bosso aspiring chair outlines plans

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Breakthrough' for Tino

11 hrs ago | 713 Views

Bulawayo residents demand transparency in awarding tenders

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

UK advances US$5,4m food assistance

11 hrs ago | 116 Views

Robber breaks into bedroom, forces couple to be intimate, records video

11 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 vaccine policy on cards

11 hrs ago | 322 Views

COVID-19-free certificates fraudsters jailed

11 hrs ago | 270 Views

'High value denominations will not affect inflation'

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

10 000 arrested for mask violations in one week

11 hrs ago | 108 Views

More floods predicted

11 hrs ago | 634 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days