Cannabis growers jailed 8 years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

TWO Glendale cannabis growers were sentenced to a combined 8-year jail sentence by Concession resident magistrate Nixon Mangoti yesterday.Tonderai Sajeni (25) and Anymore Katandika (20) both from Clifton farm in Glendale pleaded guilty to the charge.The duo told the magistrate that they grew the illegal crop to earn a living since life has been very difficult in Zimbabwe."Your worship l think everyone knows that life is difficult in Zimbabwe so we committed this offence to try and earn a living spare us a jail term please," lamented the convicts.Prosecutor Moses Kuimba told the court that on January 6 police received information to the effect that the duo was cultivating dagga.They arrested them and were led to their garden where they uprooted 25 plants of cannabis.The plants were taken to court and produced as exhibit before being forfeited to the state.