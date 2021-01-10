Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance activists' arrests 'ploy for sanctions renewal'?

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Recent allegations of targeted arrests and human rights abuses in the country have been described as a ploy by opposition linked political activists to influence the outcome of a sanctions review process by the European Union that is due next month.

Every February since the imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe by the European Union in 2002, the bloc meets to review the illegal embargo.

With a few days before the review of the sanctions, activities on the ground by political activists bankrolled by the foreign countries are pointing to an evil yet predictable plot. Zimbabweans could be wondering why political activist Hopewell Chin'ono and MDC Alliance members Fadzai Mahere and Job Sikhala have been grandstanding by wantonly breaking the law.

According to political analysts, the answer is very clear as the activists are simply singing for their supper by finding ways of getting arrested so that they can find reasons to call for the EU to renew sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Political analyst, Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa says it has become a norm for opposition members and their sympathizers to provoke law enforcement agents in a bid dent the image of the country, more so at the beginning of each year when the European Union (EU) would be about to review sanctions on Zimbabwe.

"The month of January and February are the months of madness where sponsored puppets from the opposition party and so called human right activists go into annual rituals with the West to plot the renewal of illegal sanctions.

"They generate a lot of noise and all sorts of tricks so that Zim gains the attention of west the main is for the president of USA renew illegal embargo on us. So we are going to see a lot of shenanigans from the compromised opposition as well as sponsored puppets from Zimbabwe.

"I appeal to Zimbabweans not to be swayed by these puppets and remain steadfast in rebuilding our economy," said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

Human rights defender, Abirgal Mupambi says the human rights card should never be raised when one is arrested for a criminal act, adding that court procedures are to be followed until one is either convicted or acquitted.

"The human rights card should not be applied selectively. We have seen fake abductions treated as human rights issues. Now let us talk of Hopewell, he is not the first one to be arrested.

"This whole noise his arrest calls for someone to be worried. If you look at it closed you are tempted to believe the narrative that this a hoax that plays to the toxic propaganda to renew sanctions. Those who want sanction must know that illegal sanction are the worst human right violation," she said.  

Another human rights activist, Linda Masarira says such actions by these activists must never be tolerated. Masarira is calling for for the fast tracking of the ratification of the Patriotic Bill into law if the country is to address the problem of such shameless people who do not care for the welfare of ordinary Zimbabweans being punished by sanctions.

Said Masarira: "We have seen the same dirty tactics being repeated to influence the renewal of illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe. What is happening with the likes of Chin'ono and accomplices is not new –  this is deliberate by political activist who want to sell our country for 2 US dollars.

"This must not be tolerated and I think it's high time the relevant authorities bring the Patriotic bill into law so that such unholy souls account for their wrong doings."

SADC and the African Union have condemned the continued existence of western imposed illegal sanctions of the country, as they are causing untold suffering to ordinary people. Besides the EU sanctions, Zimbabwe has also been under United States sanctions since the then US President George W. Bush signed the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act into law on the 21st of December 2001.

Source - zbcnews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

5 test positive at Marondera roadblock

34 secs ago | 0 Views

Please help find his relatives and parents

8 mins ago | 24 Views

Cannabis growers jailed 8 years

3 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

4 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe remains in extreme poverty range

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to find 'creative' ways to enter SA

5 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Chin'ono says 'Courts must not be used as 'an instrument of political persecution'

5 hrs ago | 605 Views

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

7 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

7 hrs ago | 1390 Views

The best sports in the World

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

7 hrs ago | 342 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

7 hrs ago | 726 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

All hope is not lost

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

9 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

9 hrs ago | 508 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

9 hrs ago | 441 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1693 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

10 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

10 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

10 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

11 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

11 hrs ago | 567 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

12 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

12 hrs ago | 885 Views

UK to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

12 hrs ago | 555 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

13 hrs ago | 1361 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

13 hrs ago | 522 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

13 hrs ago | 4020 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

13 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

13 hrs ago | 457 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

13 hrs ago | 392 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

13 hrs ago | 1866 Views

BCC workers down tools

13 hrs ago | 967 Views

COVID-19 stalls Zapu congress preps

13 hrs ago | 115 Views

NRZ suspends commuter trains

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

13 hrs ago | 537 Views

Bosso aspiring chair outlines plans

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Breakthrough' for Tino

13 hrs ago | 746 Views

Bulawayo residents demand transparency in awarding tenders

13 hrs ago | 259 Views

UK advances US$5,4m food assistance

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

Robber breaks into bedroom, forces couple to be intimate, records video

13 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 vaccine policy on cards

13 hrs ago | 335 Views

COVID-19-free certificates fraudsters jailed

13 hrs ago | 281 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days