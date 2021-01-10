5 test positive at Marondera roadblock

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five people have tested positive to Covid-19 at a security checkpoint set up by the ministry of health and child care in Marondera to curb the spread of the deadly virus.The five who tested positive were among 22 people who were tested at a roadblock just before Marondera as part of a roll-out plan to test travellers showing symptoms of Covid-19.Mashonaland East Provincial Medical Director, Dr Paul Matsvimbo says the programme which is in its second day has so far proved to be an effective way of curbing the spread of the pandemic."So far the testing of travellers at security roadblocks has proved to be very effective and we thank members of the public for cooperating."Meanwhile, the Marondera district Covid-19 taskforce has dispatched a team to Proton Bakers following a Covid-19 scare at the province's biggest bread manufacturer.Taskforce chairman, Clemence Masawi and the company's representative Elvis Ncube said contrary to social media reports, the situation is under control, with 30 employees out of 1000 having tested positive."We dispatched a team to go and inspect the premises following social media reports but we discovered that the reports were unfounded as only 30 employees have so far tested positive contrary to figure provided.""As a company we have tried all we can to try and curb the spread of the virus among our employees and we are working with all relevant government departments to ensure there is safety among our employees."A total of 72 new cases were reported in Mashonaland East this Wednesday.