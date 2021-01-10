Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

47 die of Covid-19 in 24 hours in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
21 secs ago | Views
FORTY-SEVEN people died of Covid-19 yesterday to take the total number of deaths to 636, while 1 112 tested positive. All the positive cases are local transmissions, with 467 from Harare.

Five people also tested positive for Covid-19 at a security check point near Marondera.

Those who tested positive were among the 22 people who were tested at roadblock as the Government intensifies moves to test travellers.

The development comes after the Government dispatched healthcare workers to join the security services at roadblocks to screen those intending to pass through for Covid-19 and carry out awareness campaigns on mitigatory measures to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

The move is expected to help flatten the infection curve. Health experts deployed to some security checkpoints are mandated to undertake further screening and testing people exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.

Mashonaland East provincial medical director Dr Paul Matsvimbo said the programme which was in its second day, had so far proved to be an effective way of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have our own tent here. We have our own health workers who are doing the screening and the testing.

"For those that are positive, we refer them to the local rapid response team," said Dr Matsvimbo.

The health workers will also advise security personnel to prevent from entering city centres those suspected to be infected with the virus.

Vice chairman of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Covid-19, Professor Amon Murwira, this week made the announcement on the introduction of healthcare workers at security checkpoints.

"We have agreed that law enforcement should be combined with awareness and also screening. There will be some points where we will actually send doctors to screen people in a car to find out if people are clean and clear in terms of the disease, not only papers," said Prof Murwira.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe to get over 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

51 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe in key post-Brexit UK investment indaba

1 min ago | 1 Views

Drop charges against Chin'ono, Mahere and Sikhala, demands Amnesty International

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe to demolish illegal upmarket homes, lodges in Victoria Falls

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe era

10 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zimbabwe implements crucial telecom oversight technology

10 hrs ago | 587 Views

5 test positive at Marondera roadblock

10 hrs ago | 1815 Views

MDC Alliance activists' arrests 'ploy for sanctions renewal'?

10 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Please help find his relatives and parents

10 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Cannabis growers jailed 8 years

14 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

14 hrs ago | 857 Views

Zimbabwe remains in extreme poverty range

14 hrs ago | 681 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to find 'creative' ways to enter SA

15 hrs ago | 3974 Views

Chin'ono says 'Courts must not be used as 'an instrument of political persecution'

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

17 hrs ago | 2983 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

17 hrs ago | 1861 Views

The best sports in the World

17 hrs ago | 267 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

17 hrs ago | 422 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

17 hrs ago | 928 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

17 hrs ago | 394 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

18 hrs ago | 378 Views

All hope is not lost

18 hrs ago | 509 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

19 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

20 hrs ago | 513 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

20 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

20 hrs ago | 315 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1960 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

20 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

20 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

20 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

22 hrs ago | 644 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

22 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

23 hrs ago | 978 Views

UK to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

23 hrs ago | 604 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 3313 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

23 hrs ago | 1452 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

23 hrs ago | 555 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

23 hrs ago | 243 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

23 hrs ago | 4803 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

23 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

23 hrs ago | 484 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

23 hrs ago | 434 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

23 hrs ago | 2001 Views

BCC workers down tools

23 hrs ago | 1024 Views

COVID-19 stalls Zapu congress preps

23 hrs ago | 123 Views

NRZ suspends commuter trains

24 hrs ago | 350 Views

Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

24 hrs ago | 556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days