Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Student languishes in jail after calling for revolution against Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) student Allan Moyo, arrested early last December after calling for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa remains in prison as his court records were incorrectly recorded at the Harare Magistrates' Courts.

Moyo (23) is being charged with incitement to commit public violence.

The state alleged Moyo, on July 3, incited some commuters at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare by telling them the time to stage a revolt against Mnangagwa's administration was conducive because the president had failed the people of Zimbabwe.

Moyo was denied bail by Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga and more than a month later, his attempts to apply for bail at the High Court have failed as his court transcript from the lower court is in shambles, and the judge failed to peruse it.

His lawyer Obey Shava said he Moyo's fresh bail appeal will finally be heard next Tuesday at the High Court.

"His matter has been set for hearing in the High Court next Tuesday," Shava told NewZimbabwe.com Thursday.

"Initially, we appealed to the High Court against the magistrate's decision to deny him bail and when we went there, we had issues trying to secure the transcribed record from the magistrates' courts and when we eventually came to the High Court it contained some errors.

"It was very difficult for the judge to follow that record thereby they had to take it back to the magistrates' court for correction."

Tuesday will be the set down date for the hearing.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF's 5 million votes achievable, claims Shakespeare Maya

31 secs ago | 0 Views

Mother denies baby's death in Sikhala case

1 min ago | 2 Views

SA MPs call for one-stop border concept at Beitbridge

1 min ago | 3 Views

47 die of Covid-19 in 24 hours in Zimbabwe

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe to get over 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe in key post-Brexit UK investment indaba

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Drop charges against Chin'ono, Mahere and Sikhala, demands Amnesty International

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe to demolish illegal upmarket homes, lodges in Victoria Falls

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe era

10 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zimbabwe implements crucial telecom oversight technology

10 hrs ago | 589 Views

5 test positive at Marondera roadblock

10 hrs ago | 1822 Views

MDC Alliance activists' arrests 'ploy for sanctions renewal'?

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Please help find his relatives and parents

10 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Cannabis growers jailed 8 years

14 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

14 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zimbabwe remains in extreme poverty range

14 hrs ago | 683 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to find 'creative' ways to enter SA

15 hrs ago | 3978 Views

Chin'ono says 'Courts must not be used as 'an instrument of political persecution'

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

17 hrs ago | 2987 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

17 hrs ago | 1864 Views

The best sports in the World

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

17 hrs ago | 423 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

17 hrs ago | 932 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

18 hrs ago | 394 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

18 hrs ago | 379 Views

All hope is not lost

18 hrs ago | 511 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

19 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

20 hrs ago | 514 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

20 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

20 hrs ago | 315 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1962 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

20 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

20 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

20 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

22 hrs ago | 647 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

22 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

23 hrs ago | 978 Views

UK to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

23 hrs ago | 604 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

23 hrs ago | 1452 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

23 hrs ago | 556 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

23 hrs ago | 244 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

23 hrs ago | 4804 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

23 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

23 hrs ago | 484 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

23 hrs ago | 434 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

23 hrs ago | 2005 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days