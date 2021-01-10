Latest News Editor's Choice


Town clerk tests Covid positive

by Staff reporter
BULAWAYO town clerk Mr Christopher Dube has contracted Covid-19. Mr Dube tested Covid-19 positive on Monday but did not need to be admitted to hospital.

Over 24 000 people have contracted the virus since it was first detected in the country in March last year. Over 500 have since died from the pandemic.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Mr Dube narrated a harrowing ordeal with the deadly virus.

"It was terrible from Sunday to Monday morning and up to about yesterday (Wednesday). It was really terrible. Because with Covid-19, as you know, it blocks your breathing. You will be struggling to breathe. It is something that is very, very painful. What is even more worrying is that while you are battling the virus, you also get information that someone close to you has succumbed to it. That is really stressful," said Mr Dube.

He said while he had mild symptoms and did not need to be hospitalised, he used traditional methods to fight the virus.

"I never went to hospital and I'm recovering from home. I was using the concoctions that are encouraged on social media that include steaming, using traditional medicines that we are aware of such as boiling guava leaves, mango leaves, umsuzwane and other things," he said.

"All those things work, especially the steaming part because you will be having difficulties breathing. But once you steam you really feel there is an opening in all your breathing organs, so it is advisable to use those concoctions."

He said he was fortunate that no one in his family contracted the virus. Mr Dube said self-isolating is also another painful experience while recovering from Covid-19.

"That is very difficult but we have to accept the situation because the moment others come close to me, they will also contract the disease. So, it's better to prevent it than cure. So, I'm alone in my bedroom so they come and leave everything by the door and announce that they have left something and I pick it.

"After I'm done, I leave everything by the door so there is no contact. Self-isolating is painful because you have to forego some of your traditional behaviours. For instance, I like watching soccer, so during this period I cannot access the lounge to protect the family," said Mr Dube.

He said the other challenge is that while he is on leave from office, some of the work-related issues continue to follow him at home which is very stressful. Mr Dube urged members of the public to follow regulations as the virus can infect anyone.

"It's a very big problem, people are being told day and night and they still don't believe that this thing is real. People will only see when they are affected or when people who are close to them are affected, they will see that this thing is real," said Mr Dube.

The town clerk is the latest senior official to test positive for Covid-19. Last month, Matabeleland North Provincial and Devolution Affairs Minister Richard Moyo tested Covid-19 positive but recovered from home as he was asymptomatic.

Several senior Government officials including Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Larry Mavima, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development permanent secretary George Guvamatanga, Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Lovemore Matuke have tested positive for Covid-19 and recovered.

The pandemic has claimed the life of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri, who was declared a national hero.

Several prominent people including journalists such as Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary general Foster Dongozi, have also succumbed to the pandemic.

Most Popular In 7 Days