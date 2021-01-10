Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prospect Resources not concerned about Zimbabwe sovereign risk

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Prospect Resources says it will forge ahead with its Arcadia Lithium project in Zimbabwe despite the country's risk profile and has put in place measures to minimise potential impact of the sovereign risk.

Assays carried out last year have confirmed that Arcadia has the potential to be among few lithium mines in the world to supply premium priced spodumene and petalite used in the production glass and ceramics.

Zimbabwe's sovereign risks relate particularly to illegal sanctions by western countries and huge external debt. These have scared off some investors which views Zimbabwe as unsafe destination for investment.

The group incoming non-executive chairman Mr Mark Wheatley said they were excited by the prospect of "high purity products" from Arcadia, and have put in place measures to insulate themselves from sovereign risk in the country of operation.

"Prospect will provide customers diversity away from Australian supply, the ability to deliver high purity products and the upside of staged development with market expansion."

"The company has also developed strategies to manage Zimbabwe sovereign risks," he said.

Prospect acquired its now flagship Arcadia Lithium project mid-2016. The project has a anticipated annual supply of up to 100 000 dmt per annum of ultra-low iron petalite concentrate.

The Australian firm is making headway towards bringing Arcadia to full production. By the close of 2019, the group had agreed with African financier Afreximbank, for the latter to arrange and syndicate a US$143 million project finance debt facility, with the bank providing US$75 million of the facility.

Afreximbank has extensive experience with Zimbabwe, and has been extending facilities to the country despite prevailing risks. Prospect has also signed an MoU with Uranium One Group for potential offtake and equity investment. Prospect sees immense value being derived from the quality of Arcadia's output.

Said managing director Mr Sam Hosack last year: "The opportunity for Prospect Resources to produce a technical grade ultra-low iron blended product of Arcadia spodumene and petalite, has the potential to deliver a fit for purpose product for glass ceramics customers and achieve higher sales prices across Arcadia's lithium products.

"We expect such a move should provide a positive economic uplift, compared to simply selling the Arcadia spodumene to the chemical market."

Meanwhile Mr Wheatley says he is excited at joining Prospect Resources.

"I am delighted to join Prospect as it seeks to develop the Arcadia Lithium Project. What attracted me to Prospect is the high calibre and experience of the management team, the quality of the Arcadia asset, the exposure to European markets, off-take relationships, and supportive major shareholders," he said.

Mr Wheatley has over 15 years of director and chairman experience with exposure predominantly across gold, copper and uranium sectors. He has previously held non-executive chairman positions with Norton Gold Fields, Xanadu Mines and Gold One International.

Mr Wheatley has also held a number of non-executive director roles including St Barbara and was a founding director of Uranium One Inc. He is currently a non-executive director of Ora Banda Mining and Peninsula Energy. His experience includes growth through the financing and development of projects, and he has been instrumental in a number of successful merger and acquisition transactions.

Wheatley holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Chemical Engineering) from the University of New South Wales and a Master of Business Administration from West Virginia University.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 recovery rate drops drastically

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Town clerk tests Covid positive

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Student languishes in jail after calling for revolution against Mnangagwa

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF's 5 million votes achievable, claims Shakespeare Maya

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mother denies baby's death in Sikhala case

3 mins ago | 7 Views

SA MPs call for one-stop border concept at Beitbridge

3 mins ago | 5 Views

47 die of Covid-19 in 24 hours in Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe to get over 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe in key post-Brexit UK investment indaba

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Drop charges against Chin'ono, Mahere and Sikhala, demands Amnesty International

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe to demolish illegal upmarket homes, lodges in Victoria Falls

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe era

10 hrs ago | 635 Views

Zimbabwe implements crucial telecom oversight technology

10 hrs ago | 590 Views

5 test positive at Marondera roadblock

10 hrs ago | 1836 Views

MDC Alliance activists' arrests 'ploy for sanctions renewal'?

10 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Please help find his relatives and parents

10 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Cannabis growers jailed 8 years

14 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

14 hrs ago | 862 Views

Zimbabwe remains in extreme poverty range

14 hrs ago | 686 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to find 'creative' ways to enter SA

15 hrs ago | 3985 Views

Chin'ono says 'Courts must not be used as 'an instrument of political persecution'

15 hrs ago | 888 Views

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

17 hrs ago | 2996 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

17 hrs ago | 1865 Views

The best sports in the World

17 hrs ago | 269 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

17 hrs ago | 423 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

18 hrs ago | 935 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

18 hrs ago | 394 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

18 hrs ago | 379 Views

All hope is not lost

18 hrs ago | 511 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

20 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

20 hrs ago | 514 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

20 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

20 hrs ago | 316 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1965 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

20 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

20 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

20 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

22 hrs ago | 648 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

22 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

23 hrs ago | 979 Views

UK to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

23 hrs ago | 605 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

23 hrs ago | 1453 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

23 hrs ago | 556 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

23 hrs ago | 244 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

23 hrs ago | 4809 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

23 hrs ago | 2185 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days