Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe prisons a death trap, says EU

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
THE European Union has raised a red flag over the continued incarceration of journalists and opposition leaders in Zimbabwe, as well as the poor state of the country's prisons which it described as death traps at a time COVID-19 infections have soared.

Its statement came after journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala, and MDC Alliance party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere were arrested last week and charged for allegedly communicating falsehoods.

They are being charged under section 31(a)(iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume is also in remand prison facing bribery charges, while student leader Allan Moyo remains in remand prison as well.

The EU said the detention of journalists and opposition politicians was "questionable".

"The current pre-trial detentions, delays of proceedings and bail denials without serious charges are questionable, especially in times of COVID-19," the EU in Zimbabwe said in a statement.

"The infection risk in jail is high due to overcrowding and lack of hygiene. We know this because we support prisons through VSO Zimbabwe."

Their concerns over continued incarceration of Chin'ono and opposition politicians were corroborated by publisher and Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chairman Trevor Ncube, who also issued a statement yesterday condemning the arrests of the trio.

Ncube described Chin'ono's arrest as "a chilling attack on freedom of expression by the State".

"That the three have been charged under a law that was struck down by the Constitutional Court in 2014 makes the violation of their rights to free speech even more pernicious.

"Muzzling those who call for State accountability is a cynical abuse of power. What would have received urgent attention from the State are allegations of police brutality," Ncube said.

"The State has a duty of care to its citizens, and when there is an incident that leads to speculation about possible police brutality, the State should reassure the public that it will investigate and hold any offender accountable, as was the case with the video of the woman seen cradling her child."

He said the country's Constitution guaranteed freedom of expression and that instead of arresting, the police only needed to set the record straight.

The Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (Zinef ) also expressed concern over the silence of the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) and the African Union over gross violation of freedom of expression and Press freedom by the Zimbabwean government.

"We, therefore, note with dismay Sadc and the AU's silence at this gross violation of freedom of expression, Press freedom and, indeed, human rights. "We further note that this is not the first time this has happened in Zimbabwe. Journalists have routinely been arrested and intimidated in Zimbabwe for years. It is not the first time Chin'ono himself has been arrested. It's the third time in as many months," Zinef chairperson Dumisani Muleya said in a statement.

The Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) also expressed concern over the prison conditions, saying there was lack of sanitisers and other COVID-19-related consumables at the country's correctional centres after several inmates tested positive to the virus.

They said prisoners in Zimbabwe were the most vulnerable group that was exposed to COVID-19 as services at correctional centres had continued to deteriorate.

"We note reports from our networks highlighting the despairing situation of arrested persons and detainees in Zimbabwe. We are alarmed by reports of alleged lack of sanitisers in police stations and poor sanitary conditions in holding cells," WCoZ said in a statement.

Zimbabwe Association of Crime Prevention and Rehabilitation of the Offender chief executive officer Edson Chiota said there were fears of soaring cases of infections in prisons.

He said the numbers were not being made public because of restrictions.

"The problem is that there are restrictions in prisons and that has also affected information dissemination. We do not know what is happening, but the issue is if those outside are affected, those inside can also face more risk because of the conditions," he said.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was not picking calls yesterday, while permanent secretary Virginia Mabhiza did not respond to questions sent to her.

Chin'ono and Sikhala have said the situation inside Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison was deplorable.

Lawyers representing Mafume, led by Tendai Biti, last week also spoke about overcrowding in the prisons, where they revealed that Mafume was exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Several other embassies, including the Danish embassy in Zimbabwe, also raised concerns over the arrests and ill-treatment of prisoners and described them as a human rights abuse.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Prospect Resources not concerned about Zimbabwe sovereign risk

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 recovery rate drops drastically

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Town clerk tests Covid positive

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Student languishes in jail after calling for revolution against Mnangagwa

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF's 5 million votes achievable, claims Shakespeare Maya

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mother denies baby's death in Sikhala case

4 mins ago | 7 Views

SA MPs call for one-stop border concept at Beitbridge

4 mins ago | 5 Views

47 die of Covid-19 in 24 hours in Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe to get over 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe in key post-Brexit UK investment indaba

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Drop charges against Chin'ono, Mahere and Sikhala, demands Amnesty International

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe to demolish illegal upmarket homes, lodges in Victoria Falls

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe era

10 hrs ago | 637 Views

Zimbabwe implements crucial telecom oversight technology

10 hrs ago | 590 Views

5 test positive at Marondera roadblock

10 hrs ago | 1840 Views

MDC Alliance activists' arrests 'ploy for sanctions renewal'?

10 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Please help find his relatives and parents

10 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Cannabis growers jailed 8 years

14 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

14 hrs ago | 863 Views

Zimbabwe remains in extreme poverty range

14 hrs ago | 686 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to find 'creative' ways to enter SA

15 hrs ago | 3987 Views

Chin'ono says 'Courts must not be used as 'an instrument of political persecution'

15 hrs ago | 889 Views

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

17 hrs ago | 2997 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

17 hrs ago | 1865 Views

The best sports in the World

17 hrs ago | 269 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

17 hrs ago | 423 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

18 hrs ago | 936 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

18 hrs ago | 394 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

18 hrs ago | 379 Views

All hope is not lost

18 hrs ago | 513 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

20 hrs ago | 2170 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

20 hrs ago | 514 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

20 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

20 hrs ago | 316 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1966 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

20 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

20 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

20 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

22 hrs ago | 648 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

22 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

23 hrs ago | 979 Views

UK to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

23 hrs ago | 605 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

23 hrs ago | 1453 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

23 hrs ago | 556 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

23 hrs ago | 244 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

23 hrs ago | 4810 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days