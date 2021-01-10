Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man in court for defrauding Zinara of US$21,000

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A 33-YEAR-OLD man, who was employed as a data capture clerk at the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara), appeared in court on Wednesday for defrauding the parastatal of US$21 000.

Admire Javengwa was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

He was released on $10 000 bail.

It is alleged that between October 21 and November 12, 2020, Javengwa connived with his accomplices Rosina Hakutangwi and Benjamin Mupakati, who have already been arraigned before the courts over a charge of defrauding the parastatal.

The State alleges that Hakutangwi and Mupakati, who were also employed by Zinara, logged onto the Zinara accounting system and allowed Javengwa to access it.

Using the system, he allegedly served a client and received US$21 120, and duplicated receipts which had been issued out to other clients.

The payment was not captured in the system and the cash was not credited to Zinara.

The matter was reported to the loss control officers, who discovered that the parastatal had been defrauded.

He reported the accused to the police, leading to his arrest.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Failed Zimbabwe govt economic policy met with excuses

15 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe prisons a death trap, says EU

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Prospect Resources not concerned about Zimbabwe sovereign risk

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 recovery rate drops drastically

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Town clerk tests Covid positive

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Student languishes in jail after calling for revolution against Mnangagwa

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF's 5 million votes achievable, claims Shakespeare Maya

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Mother denies baby's death in Sikhala case

6 mins ago | 10 Views

SA MPs call for one-stop border concept at Beitbridge

6 mins ago | 6 Views

47 die of Covid-19 in 24 hours in Zimbabwe

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe to get over 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe in key post-Brexit UK investment indaba

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Drop charges against Chin'ono, Mahere and Sikhala, demands Amnesty International

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe to demolish illegal upmarket homes, lodges in Victoria Falls

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe era

10 hrs ago | 644 Views

Zimbabwe implements crucial telecom oversight technology

10 hrs ago | 595 Views

5 test positive at Marondera roadblock

10 hrs ago | 1857 Views

MDC Alliance activists' arrests 'ploy for sanctions renewal'?

10 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Please help find his relatives and parents

11 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Cannabis growers jailed 8 years

14 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

14 hrs ago | 864 Views

Zimbabwe remains in extreme poverty range

15 hrs ago | 687 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to find 'creative' ways to enter SA

15 hrs ago | 3993 Views

Chin'ono says 'Courts must not be used as 'an instrument of political persecution'

15 hrs ago | 892 Views

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

17 hrs ago | 3000 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

17 hrs ago | 1867 Views

The best sports in the World

18 hrs ago | 269 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

18 hrs ago | 425 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

18 hrs ago | 936 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

18 hrs ago | 396 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

18 hrs ago | 382 Views

All hope is not lost

18 hrs ago | 514 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

20 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

20 hrs ago | 585 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

20 hrs ago | 515 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

20 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

20 hrs ago | 317 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1967 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

20 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

20 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

20 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

22 hrs ago | 648 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

23 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

23 hrs ago | 980 Views

UK to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

23 hrs ago | 606 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

23 hrs ago | 1453 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

23 hrs ago | 556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days