Man in court for defrauding Zinara of US$21,000

A 33-YEAR-OLD man, who was employed as a data capture clerk at the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara), appeared in court on Wednesday for defrauding the parastatal of US$21 000.Admire Javengwa was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.He was released on $10 000 bail.It is alleged that between October 21 and November 12, 2020, Javengwa connived with his accomplices Rosina Hakutangwi and Benjamin Mupakati, who have already been arraigned before the courts over a charge of defrauding the parastatal.The State alleges that Hakutangwi and Mupakati, who were also employed by Zinara, logged onto the Zinara accounting system and allowed Javengwa to access it.Using the system, he allegedly served a client and received US$21 120, and duplicated receipts which had been issued out to other clients.The payment was not captured in the system and the cash was not credited to Zinara.The matter was reported to the loss control officers, who discovered that the parastatal had been defrauded.He reported the accused to the police, leading to his arrest.Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.