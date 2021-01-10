Mafume granted bail by the High Court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has been granted ZWL$40 000 bail after being behind bars since 11 December 2020 for allegedly trying to bribe a witness in his court case.Mafume is expected to report to police every Friday, reside at his registered home and not to interfere with witnesses.Mafume was arrested in December last year on charges of trying to bribe a state witness in his abuse of office case.He was denied bail by the magistrates court resulting in him spending the Christmas and new year holidays behind bars.According to his defense team, Mafume was reportedly ill and in need of medical attention while in prison. His lawyers argued that the suspended Mayor was in need of medical attention.