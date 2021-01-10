Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NSSA to dispose of FML, Turnall stakes

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
The National Social Security Authority is set to dispose part of its shareholding in First Mutual Holdings Limited and to divest from Turnall Holdings as part of its investment refocus strategy which favours impact investments and offshore investments.

NSSA holds 66.22% in First Mutual and is now inviting interested investors to submit expressions of interest for 31.22% stake in the insurance company. This is part of the insurance cluster consolidation strategy, which was started during the time of then-chairman Robin Vela and which aimed to create a regional insurance powerhouse.

NSSA will keep a majority 35% in the group in compliance with Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and IPEC requirements.  

Phase One of the insurance cluster consolidation was initiated in 2017 and involved the merging of short term insurer NicozDiamond into First Mutual. The transaction, which was motivated by talks with a South African insurance giant at that time, helped strengthen First Mutual's short term insurance business and solidified its market share.

The second phase was implemented last year after NSSA increased its shareholding in Zimre Holdings through a share swap deal.

According to general manager, Arthur Manase, the final phase of the insurance consolidation and refocus strategy will bring in a strategic alliance partner that is capable of helping First Mutual in its next phase of growth.

First Mutual has seen increased trading since last year right up till yesterday from a well-known local buyer. Proposals from interested parties for the 31.22% stake should be submitted to the general manager's office by January 31, 2021.
 
NSSA is also looking at consolidating its banking cluster by creating a strategic alliance for its investment in the National Building Society. This comes after its divestiture from First Capital Bank and ZB Financial Holdings. The strategic partner is expected to broaden NBS' product offering and enhance its capacity to deliver on affordable housing.

Manase said the NSSA board and its principals have approved the disposal of NSSA's entire shareholding of 32.55% in Turnall as part of efforts to optimise its investment portfolio. Proceeds of the disposal are earmarked for strategic foreign currency generating investments.

Both proposals for NBS and Turnall stakes should be sent to the general manager's office by January 31, 2021.

Source - finx

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC confirmed its violent streak

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Mafume granted bail by the High Court

50 mins ago | 184 Views

Minister throws party in violation of lockdown

2 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Pharmacies can operate beyond business times set under the current hard lockdown

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe regime getting taste of own medicine, and shouldn't mourn about US 'hypocritical' bullying

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mugabe business empire crumbles

2 hrs ago | 1687 Views

MDC implosion sets back the struggle for change

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Battle to control council rages

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Lockdown closures clear border mess

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation fall no cause for celebration'

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Steer clear of loan sharks

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Army-linked Anjin grabs richest diamond claim

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Mnangagwa must stop selective application of the law' - Pete's sake, he is a tyrant and that is what tyrants do

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Local firms vie for CSC

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chamisa supporters harass 'Mwonzora MP'

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

One COVID-19 death per hour

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

'Brace for more demolitions in Harare'

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Sikhala says he has been arrested 65 times without conviction

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chitungwiza faces hurdles in illegal structures demolition

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

MDC led BCC criticised for buying wrong equipment

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre threatened with eviction from Castle Arms

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe invites tenders for oxygen supply as COVID-19 cases surge

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Landela buying spree raises stink

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Man in court for defrauding Zinara of US$21,000

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe prisons a death trap, says EU

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Prospect Resources not concerned about Zimbabwe sovereign risk

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 recovery rate drops drastically

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Town clerk tests Covid positive

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Student languishes in jail after calling for revolution against Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zanu-PF's 5 million votes achievable, claims Shakespeare Maya

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mother denies baby's death in Sikhala case

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

SA MPs call for one-stop border concept at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

47 die of Covid-19 in 24 hours in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe to get over 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe in key post-Brexit UK investment indaba

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Drop charges against Chin'ono, Mahere and Sikhala, demands Amnesty International

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe to demolish illegal upmarket homes, lodges in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe era

13 hrs ago | 786 Views

Zimbabwe implements crucial telecom oversight technology

13 hrs ago | 680 Views

5 test positive at Marondera roadblock

13 hrs ago | 2248 Views

MDC Alliance activists' arrests 'ploy for sanctions renewal'?

13 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Please help find his relatives and parents

13 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Cannabis growers jailed 8 years

16 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

17 hrs ago | 952 Views

Zimbabwe remains in extreme poverty range

17 hrs ago | 756 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to find 'creative' ways to enter SA

18 hrs ago | 4260 Views

Chin'ono says 'Courts must not be used as 'an instrument of political persecution'

18 hrs ago | 950 Views

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

20 hrs ago | 3243 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

20 hrs ago | 1967 Views

The best sports in the World

20 hrs ago | 292 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days