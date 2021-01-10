Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa ally dies

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
Official sources have confirmed that Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba has died.

She was 60.

The cause of death is not yet known.

Mary Mliswa Chikoka Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province and MP for Hurungwe West announced.

"Was gutted to learn of the passing on of my sister Hon Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Manicaland. We have lost a solid and measured cadre. She's been promoted to Glory. She's gone to a better place. MHSRIEP."


More to follow....

Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC confirmed its violent streak

43 mins ago | 41 Views

Mafume granted bail by the High Court

1 hr ago | 414 Views

Minister throws party in violation of lockdown

3 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Pharmacies can operate beyond business times set under the current hard lockdown

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe regime getting taste of own medicine, and shouldn't mourn about US 'hypocritical' bullying

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mugabe business empire crumbles

3 hrs ago | 2317 Views

MDC implosion sets back the struggle for change

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Battle to control council rages

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Lockdown closures clear border mess

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation fall no cause for celebration'

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Steer clear of loan sharks

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Army-linked Anjin grabs richest diamond claim

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

'Mnangagwa must stop selective application of the law' - Pete's sake, he is a tyrant and that is what tyrants do

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Local firms vie for CSC

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chamisa supporters harass 'Mwonzora MP'

3 hrs ago | 642 Views

One COVID-19 death per hour

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Brace for more demolitions in Harare'

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Sikhala says he has been arrested 65 times without conviction

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chitungwiza faces hurdles in illegal structures demolition

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

MDC led BCC criticised for buying wrong equipment

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre threatened with eviction from Castle Arms

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe invites tenders for oxygen supply as COVID-19 cases surge

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Landela buying spree raises stink

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Man in court for defrauding Zinara of US$21,000

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe prisons a death trap, says EU

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Prospect Resources not concerned about Zimbabwe sovereign risk

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 recovery rate drops drastically

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Town clerk tests Covid positive

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Student languishes in jail after calling for revolution against Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zanu-PF's 5 million votes achievable, claims Shakespeare Maya

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mother denies baby's death in Sikhala case

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

SA MPs call for one-stop border concept at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

47 die of Covid-19 in 24 hours in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe to get over 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe in key post-Brexit UK investment indaba

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Drop charges against Chin'ono, Mahere and Sikhala, demands Amnesty International

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe to demolish illegal upmarket homes, lodges in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe era

13 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwe implements crucial telecom oversight technology

13 hrs ago | 684 Views

5 test positive at Marondera roadblock

14 hrs ago | 2294 Views

MDC Alliance activists' arrests 'ploy for sanctions renewal'?

14 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Please help find his relatives and parents

14 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Cannabis growers jailed 8 years

17 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

17 hrs ago | 962 Views

Zimbabwe remains in extreme poverty range

18 hrs ago | 768 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to find 'creative' ways to enter SA

19 hrs ago | 4296 Views

Chin'ono says 'Courts must not be used as 'an instrument of political persecution'

19 hrs ago | 951 Views

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

20 hrs ago | 3269 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

21 hrs ago | 1976 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days