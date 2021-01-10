Mnangagwa ally dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Was gutted to learn of the passing on of my sister Hon Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Manicaland. We have lost a solid and measured cadre. She's been promoted to Glory. She's gone to a better place. MHSRIEP — Hon Mary Mliswa Chikoka (@MaryMliswa) January 15, 2021

Official sources have confirmed that Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba has died.She was 60.The cause of death is not yet known.Mary Mliswa Chikoka Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province and MP for Hurungwe West announced."Was gutted to learn of the passing on of my sister Hon Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Manicaland. We have lost a solid and measured cadre. She's been promoted to Glory. She's gone to a better place. MHSRIEP."More to follow....