Bulawayo philanthropist found dead with hands and feet bound with rope

by Staff reporter
A BULAWAYO businessman and philanthropist was found dead at his house in Bellevue Tuesday afternoon, with his hands tied behind his back and his home ransacked.

Mr Bevan Bernard Peters of Bellevue suburb, was allegedly robbed and killed by unknown assailants who are still at large.

His attackers allegedly got away with approximately US$ 12 000 and two gold watches.

Mr Peters ran Peter's Bargain Centre, in the Bulawayo city centre.

Neighbours told The Chronicle that Mr Peters used to take care of old people in the area by footing their bills and sometimes throwing parties for them during holidays.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident saying: "The police are investigating a case of a suspected murder where a 70-year-old Bulawayo businessman Mr Peters was found dead at his house on Tuesday afternoon."

Insp Ncube urged the public not to let the elderly live alone as this may expose them to many dangers.

He urged members of the public not to keep large sums of money in homes and those with valuables at homes to step up security.

Insp Ncube pleaded with members of the public who may have information which may help in bringing the culprits to book to approach the police.

Mr Peters' son is said to called an unnamed friend to check on his father since he was not picking calls.

A neighbour who spoke to the Chronicle news crew on the condition of anonymity on Thursday said the friend found Mr Peters dead.

He was facing upwards, blood was oozing from one side of the head and his legs and hands tied were tied up with a rope.

The friend allegedly came out screaming uncontrollably drawing the attention of neighbours.

The neighbours made a report to the police who took the body to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) Mortuary for post-mortem.

A neighbour who identified himself as Mr Vincent Khumalo who is a domestic worker said Mr Peters was a good man, who was generous.

He said he did not see Mr Peters taking his customary morning walk on the day he was found dead.

"The old man is fond of his time table, he goes for a walk every morning but on Tuesday we did not see him, only to hear that he was killed in the afternoon. It is so disturbing, "said Mr Khumalo.

Another neighbour who only identified himself as Mr Taznim expressed deep shock and queried why Mr Peters' former housemaid who once stole US$ 5 000 from him was not taken in for questioning.

Mr Taznim said they suspected the former maid could be involved in her former boss's murder as she only got a community service sentence for the alleged theft.

Up until his death, Mr Peters is said to have been fighting for a stiffer sentence.

The neighbour bemoaned the loss as Mr Peters used to take care of all the old people in the area that is footing all their bills and could throw parties for them during holidays.

"We have lost a humanitarian here, he used to pay all our bills as old people, during holidays it was obvious we used to have parties sponsored by him. Now that he is gone it is something else," said Mr Taznim.

Source - chronicle

