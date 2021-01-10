Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prince Dube back in full training

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE international Prince Dube has returned to first-team training after recovering from a broken ulna bone in his left arm.

He suffered the fracture in a league match between his club Azam and Young Africans in the Tanzanian Vodacom Premier League in November last year.

Dube, who began his career in Tanzania in blistering form, with six goals in as many matches, started light training last month and is now back to full training.

He has voted the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September last year before picking up the injury.

"Our striker, @princemgadafi, officially started competitive training with his teammates on Thursday after recovering from injuries to his left arm that sidelined him for six weeks," posted Azam on its stoicism media timelines.

Meanwhile, Azam are believed to be close to landing the signature of FC Platinum forward Perfect Chikwende before today's deadline day.

Azam is also home to two other Zimbabweans, Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere.

Chikwende caught the eye of the Tanzanians when he played a starring role in FC Platinum's 1-0 win over Simba SC in the first leg of the Caf Champions League first-round tie at the National Sports Stadium in Harare last month.

Source - chronicle

