Man drinks beer to death

by Simbarashe Sithole
An imbiber died on Wednesday after consuming too much illicit spirits at Doxford farm,Mazowe.

Oneman Rupenda (38) consumed a lot of illicit beer at the farm and lost his life on his way home.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death in Mazowe where Rupenda died after consuming too much illicit beer," Dhliwayo said.

Allegations are that the now deceased Rupende fell on the ground while on his way home, started vomiting and died on the spot.

His wife was called to the scene and filed a police report before taking the body to Concession mortuary for postmortem.

Police warned people to shun illicit beer and urged them to eat first before taking alcohol.

