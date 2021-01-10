Sex-starved husband bashes wife

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A sex-starved Mazowe man bashed his wife after she denied him of his conjugal rights as she demanded money for her to be intimate with him.The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts yesterday where Willard Chagaramuka (27) was slapped with $1000 fine by magistrate Nixon Mangoti or risk going to prison for 30 days if he fails to pay the fine.In his plea of guilty Chagaramuka said he was angered by his wife's actions who was demanding money for sex."Your worship my wife is demanding payment whenever I need sex with her. It is now a norm at our house, that I sleep on the ground and she enjoys the comfort of my bed. At times she is visiting bars and I will be alone with my children. We have been together since 2013 and I am in prison your worship," lamented Chagaramuka.According to the state on January 8 Marcia Kamesi the wife to the convict refused to be intimate with her husband.The husband became furious and assaulted her with open hands but she did not sustain any visible injuries.