17-year-old drowns self after being dumped by girlfriend

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy from Springs Farm in Umguza on the outskirts of Bulawayo decided to cut his life short by jumping into a dam and drowning himself after his flame dumped him for an illegal gold miner.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident."I can confirm that we are investigating a case about a 17-year-old boy who was found floating at a dam in Springs Farm in Umguza on the outskirts of Bulawayo," said Insp Ncube.According to a close family member the deceased Mthabisi Joel Nkiwane got heartbroken after his 16-year-old sweetheart dumped him for an illegal gold miner.Last week on Sunday Mthabisi, who was still emotionally hurt that the "money man" snatched his girlfriend, left home to get a haircut at a salon at around 11:30AM.But he never went there - instead he went to a dam!"His parents got worried after he failed to return on that particular day, they reported the matter to the police. Villagers carried out a manhunt around the village," said the source.The source added: "During the search the community members stumbled on his trousers and a cap a few metres away from the dam. Upon checking around they saw the deceased's lifeless body floating on the water in the dam."A source close to investigations said the deceased left a note."The note was detailing that he was so heartbroken after his girlfriend that he loved so much dumped him. He could not bear the heart-break and decided to end his life," said the source close to investigations.Community members went back to inform the police that they discovered the deceased's body floating on water in a dam.Police attended the scene and the Sub Aqua section of Zimbabwe Republic Police retrieved the deceased's body from the dam.