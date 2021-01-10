Policewoman beaten by drunk hubby in front of visitors

News / National

by Staff reporter

A drunk man is an unpredictable man!Sharon Ncube's Christmas Day turned from a blissful day to a miserable one after her intoxicated husband battered her while demanding to know what visitors wanted at their matrimonial home at night.Sharon stays with her husband James Ngwenya (52) and their children at Ross Camp police camp.According to a state outline, on 25 December last year Ngwenya came home from a beer binge and confronted his wife, questioning her why she was "entertaining" visitors at night.Sharon tried to talk to him as he was making the visitors uncomfortable.But, the court heard, the visibly drunk hubby went a gear up in embarrassing his wife. The wife fired back and told Ngwenya to respect the visitors.An argument ensued and Ngwenya resorted to punching his wife several times with fists.Ncube bolted out of the house and her husband pursued her. He caught up with her outside the house and handed her more punches.He even went on to strangle her, Ncube managed to free herself from the firm grip of her hubby and sprinted to Mzilikazi Police Station.She reported the matter leading to the arrest of Ngwenya.He appeared before magistrate Shepherd Munjanja on 09 January and pleaded not guilty to physical abuse charge.He was remanded out of custody to 15 February.