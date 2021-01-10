Latest News Editor's Choice


Man calls out 'wrong name' during sex with wife

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A MAN from Bulawayo's high density suburb of Nguboyenja battered his wife for asking him why he had called out another woman's name while they were having sex.

The court heard that on 08 December last year at around 9PM while Sikhanyisiwe Moyo (28) and Thabo Ngwenya were having a nice time in between the sheets, Thabo pulled a shocker.

As he reached the point of no return Thabo called out an unfamiliar name - "Bridget" - much to the shock of his wife.

Sikhanyisiwe asked why he was calling her Bridget. The court heard that Thabo stood up and went to urinate in a container which had drinking water. Sikhanyisiwe tried to show him the bucket which they use for urinating, but he did not listen to her, the court heard.

The situation spiralled out of control as a discomfited Thabo hurled insults at his wife.

"Akungitshiye wena wule lothuvi, mtwane wule (Please leave me prostitute, daughter of a prostitute).

He strangled her, forcing her to fall on the children who were sleeping on the floor. The court heard that the fuming Thabo told his wife to vacate their matrimonial home while calling their children puppies.

Sikhanyisiwe sustained a swollen neck.

She made a report at Mzilikazi Police Station leading to the arrest of her husband.

Thabo appeared before Bulawayo's Tredgold magistrate courts' Shepherd Munjanja facing a physical abuse charge.

He pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced and ordered to pay $3 000 fine, if he fails would serve 30 days behind bars.
Source - bmetro

